The premiere of the fourth season of Cobra Kai is approaching and Netflix released its final trailer. We tell you all the details in this note!

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is getting closer and Netflix premiered its last trailer before its arrival at the end of the month. After the events of the third season, Daniel LaRusso Y Johnny lawrence must unite to beat Terry Silver in the tournament All Valley for under 18.

In the trailer you can see a little more like Johnny lawrence, sensei from Eagle Fang Karate; Y Daniel LaRusso, sensei from Miyagi-Do Karate; they work together to prepare their students to win the tournament. But it may be that unconventional ways of teaching in Johnny clash a bit with those of Daniel. This situation worries the sensei from Cobra Kai, John kreese, who decides to call the founder of the dojo, Terry Silver, to get a little help from you.

Inside the dojo Cobra Kai the star student is found Robby keene, the son of Johnny and former student of Daniel, who also teaches in this dojo to his companions some lessons of Mr. Miyagi. But it seems that Daniel Y Johnny agree on several things less with the future of one of the best students of Johnny, Miguel Diaz.

The synopsis for the fourth season of the Netflix series explains: “While Samantha larusso Y Miguel try to maintain the alliance between the dojos and Robby bet everything on Cobra Kai, the fate of Valley It never looked so bad.What tricks does he have up his sleeve? Kreese? May Daniel Y Johnny leave behind the hatred they had to defeat Kreese? Or will it become Cobra Kai in the face of karate in the Valley? “.

It seems that this season we will see quite a few flashbacks of Daniel, since the appearance of Silver it has some power over it. The fourth season from Cobra Kai will arrive at the screen of Netflix the December 31st. On the other hand, it has already been confirmed that the series will have a fifth season, of which not much is known yet.

Share it with whoever you want