Faced with rising costs, Uber is looking to relaunch its Uber Pool travel service.

Uber Pool was closed in March of last year after the arrival of the pandemic.

As part of a strategy to recover from its losses, Uber plans to return Uber Pool.

Uber’s prices are getting more and more expensive and it seems that they will not go down, so, to counteract it a bit, the company wants to revive Uber Pool.

In March 2020, due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, Uber closed its Uber Pool service, which consists of sharing a trip with other users and paying the amount of the same between them, this as a way to “support” the economy.

Since its launch, the prices of the platform have increased a lot and, year after year, it seems that they go up even more. At least that is how the users themselves have reported it.

Shortly after, as a way to reduce user expenses and to “support” their economy, the platform introduced Uber Pool, a shared service that, in fact, began to gain popularity and several users resorted to it when the amount of the trip was very high.

Likewise, it was also a dynamic way of meeting people who lived in the same area and trying to make the journey more enjoyable. On the other hand, it could represent a risk, since, in reality, users did not know with whom they were going to share their trip.

However, once the pandemic arrives and the order is to avoid contagion between people, Uber canceled its Uber Pool service, but what it has not done is lower its prices. In fact, these continue to increase and more and more users turn to platforms such as DiDi, Beat, among others.

Now, as part of a strategy to recover from the hit of the pandemic, the company is thinking of reviving Uber Pool and, in some way, recovering users who decided not to use the application anymore, as well as drivers who left. with other platforms.

According to information on the site The VergeDara Khosrowshah, CEO of Uber, mentioned that they could soon launch a new ride-sharing service:

“We’ve been investing for years in a high-capacity product, which is looking increasingly attractive on a unit economic basis, where that can make the price significantly lower,” he said.

Uber raised its rates by up to 20 percent compared to last year, a fact that, in the midst of a health crisis that led to an economic crisis, was a severe blow for users, since, apart from that, in several cases they saw reductions their salaries due to the pandemic that also affected companies.

In that sense, Uber Pool is one of the cheapest alternatives that the application has, since it could bring together up to three users in the same trip, but it was not one of the best options for drivers, since they often complained that the addresses did not match each other.

So far, nothing has been confirmed, but everything indicates that there will be news about it soon and, for Uber, it may be a great opportunity to recover those users who, due to rising costs, decided to go with other services.

Now, in this matter, the truth is that Uber offers an increasingly expensive service in exchange for an experience that users report as unsatisfactory, either due to problems with the driver’s way of being or because of the way he has of operate.

