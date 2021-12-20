Rappi and Domino’s joined the rescue of a tweeter who has said that he invites “carajillos y pizza” to anyone who helps him decorate his house.

These are dates when, in general, homes are adorned with all kinds of Christmas details as a way to welcome one of the most anticipated times of the year.

Regularly, the houses begin to be decorated from the beginning of the last month of the year, the date on which the traditional December holidays begin to arrive.

Of course, each home is different and has its own style of celebrating Christmas. This is how we usually see houses with much simpler decorations and others that, in short, do not want to be left with the desire to show their Christmas spirit.

So, through Twitter, a user who calls himself @andreefloores He launched an invitation for “carajillos y pizza” to anyone who helps him decorate his house; Rappi and Domino’s Pizza came to the rescue.

Do I invite the person to help me decorate the house with carajillos and pizza? – Flowers ? (@andreefloores) November 22, 2021

The first to answer was Rappi, a brand that decided to invite Domino’s to help users fulfill their task and, incidentally, offer their services to consumers.

What do you say @dominosmx?…You put ? and I drink the drinks. ? https://t.co/ImLgJRsuN1 – Rappi Mexico (@RappiMexico) November 23, 2021

We enter it! @andreefloores How would you like an Italian Domino’s? Send us a DM. pic.twitter.com/W3CQTjlmqI – Domino’s Pizza (@dominosmx) November 24, 2021

Once again, we see how social networks are very useful for brands and not only by adding thousands of followers, but by taking advantage of any opportunity to make themselves known.

In the past, DiDi has taken advantage of Uber’s “complaint window” to send discounts and promo codes to users of his competition, in order to switch to his platform.

It is not about user theft, it is simply using a period of competitive crisis to position your services and gain new followers.

In the case of Rappi and Domino’s, we are talking about a well-thought-out strategy in which the Community Managers of both brands knew how to make an interesting move to join the conversation of a social media user.

In some way, it can be said that this is the job of the CM, “hunting” those moments in which users may require their services to, thereby, add more consumers to their database.

Let us remember that, currently, social networks are that space that brands have found to expand and reach a new consumer niche, as long as the appropriate strategies are designed.

Since the arrival of the pandemic, the boom that Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and even Twitter had in terms of eCommerce, has focused on the importance of platforms for new generations who, for years, have already made their purchases for through Amazon, Mercado Libre, among others.

