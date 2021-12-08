Twitter He has shown on several occasions that he is not afraid to open his portfolio and spend the money that is necessary to get his hands on his companies and absorb his technology, and then insert it in the social network. Therefore, it is not surprising that in the last hours it has confirmed the acquisition of Quill, a Slack clone unknown to many but that has clearly caught the attention of the firm led by Parag Agrawal.

With this new purchase, Twitter does not abandon its efforts to improve the user experience with direct messages. According Nick caldwell, general manager of Twitter Central Technology, the Quill addition seeks to work towards making MDs “a more useful and expressive way for people to have conversations in the service”.

Regardless of how the incorporation of this new platform to the Twitter portfolio affects, Quill will be decommissioned as a separate service. But what is really striking is that the platform will stop working next Saturday, December 11; In other words, it will close its doors less than a year after its launch, since it debuted last February.

Another peculiar fact is that this is not the first purchase that Twitter has made this year to incorporate technology to optimize direct messages. Last October the social network took over Sphere, a messaging platform focused on group chats.

Quill was born as a communication tool for work environments whose purpose was to compete with Slack, and it had some very interesting characteristics of its own. The platform allowed the channels to be more structured and also provided more tools to manage conversations as threads. However, its rapid disappearance as an independent product when it passed into the hands of Twitter makes it clear that it was not achieving mass adoption.

“We started Quill with the goal of increasing the quality of human communication. We believe that the tools we use to communicate today are not as good as they could be. Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal: to make communication online be more thoughtful and effective for everyone “, they indicated from the company.

Beyond the intention to improve the DMs, Twitter has yet to give clues about how it will introduce Quill’s technology to the social network. Let’s remember that the platform founded by Jack Dorsey also comes from buying Threader, the popular app to compile threads; it will stop working on December 15 and its main functions will be incorporated into Twitter Blue.