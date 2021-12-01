Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms right now. The site adds tens of thousands of new users every day, and it is for this very reason that both the website and the application are in constant change and development by Amazon. Now, new news tells us that Twitch would have included one of the best features of iOS 15, and it is the famous SharePlay, feature available in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, and tvOS 15.

This was stated by Twitch in a recently published statement. In it, they detail that Anyone participating in a FaceTime call will be able to participate in the Twitch SharePlay, as long as they have the application and a free account associated with it. It has also detailed the instructions to follow if we want to activate this function in our FaceTime call.

Want to watch Twitch with all your friends? Now you can on iPhone and iPad devices through SharePlay! 📱 Learn more about how to watch streams together in a FaceTime call here: https://t.co/PIWwZ3OkpO – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 30, 2021

How to activate SharePlay on Twitch

Once on the call, open the Twitch app and play the stream that you want to see with another person. For your first SharePlay session, FaceTime will ask if you want to play the live just for yourself or for everyone else on the call. It will remember your selection later. Select play it for everyone and Twitch will open the stream on everyone else’s device and will sync between devices of all participants. While SharePlay is playing for everyone, the call of all participants will stay in sync at the same point of transmission. Controls that affect playback, such as pause and play, will also be synchronized.

A few days ago we made you a small compilation of applications that are already compatible with SharePlay and now it’s time to add Twitch to the list as well. If you don’t know what SharePlay is or want to learn how to use it, we also have a guide with which you can learn how to share music, videos and more using the new feature of iOS 15. The latest version of iOS also includes other features to share content between your friends and you, so you can stay more connected to them even on the distance.

