There are specialized platforms within the digital environment for most of the areas in which users browse on a daily basis, there are those that offer entertainment content such as movies and series, or those that offer music playback, and others that offer live broadcasts, in the latter case we can find how the great platform to beat Twitch, this social network offers streaming content focused on gameplay and the gamer world among other aspects, this live streaming social platform according to data from the Prensario portal, currently the number of active users that the platform has reached 9.9 million for January 2021, which meant an increase of 150% in users during January 2020, while active viewers amounted to just over 3.9 million, after this noble growth, various brands have sought to collaborate with the platform, being one of them Grupo Modelo.

Twitch

Although this social network is designed for the entertainment, development and dissemination of gamer content, it is not closed to the world of video game entertainment, since it is possible to find travel channels, recommendations, conversations, and cooking, which is why Modelo beer For this reason, the brewery seeks to launch an initiative called “With food you can play” with which it seeks to integrate the passion for flavors and the pleasure of conic with the leading video game streaming platform, this in the hands of two great streamers, who will compete in a challenge, with the aim of following the call of the stomach and only being guided by the taste.

From video games to the kitchen

The streamers Juan Guarnizo and El Mariana, are chosen to face the challenge launched by Grupo Modelo, they must create their own dish under the theme of mystery ingredients, the intention of the challenge is that the streamers let themselves be guided only by instincts that their stomach generates, since they will not receive any kind of help or guidance, demonstrating their skills outside of video games.

The challenge will be held on November 22 through the Twitch platform, while the second competition will be held on November 29 through the same video game streaming platform, where on that occasion the streamers and eloonn_ and kalipso will face off. .

The collaboration between Grupo Modelo and Twitch

Regarding the collaboration between the beer brand and the Twitch platform, César Alcántara, Brand Manager of Cerveza Modelo, comments: “They always told us that we shouldn’t play with food, but Cerveza Modelo knows that El Sabor commands and goes beyond The duty; It is fun to enjoy improving each dish and what better than with a Model Beer, because the stomach is that unconscious force that is more powerful than reason. That is why we want to bet on new platforms to reach our consumers and show that flavor transcends screens with Twitch. “

This type of collaboration corresponds to the demand of users, since they seek versatility within the platforms where they consume content on a daily basis, although although their subject matter is governed by the user’s taste, it is possible, as in this case, to search impact on new market circles and therefore generate expectation from new consumers, it should also be taken into account that the leading video game streaming platform has had strong growth due to the current pandemic and that in the future it will seek to solidify itself as one of the favorite media by audiences in terms of content consumption.