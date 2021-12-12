After the announcement of a new 2 percent tax on delivery apps, network users have put the hashtag #NoAlImpuesto on trend.

The rejection of the initiative has been seen among Internet users and in the companies themselves, since to date the platforms have generated revenues of 2.1 billion dollars.

A few days ago, the City Government headed by Claudia Sheinbaum announced the application of a new 2 percent tax on delivery apps.

Since its arrival, delivery apps such as Amazon, Rappi, Uber Eats, DiDi Food, Jüsto, etc., have been consolidated among the preferences of consumers.

According to data from Statista, these platforms, in Mexico, have generated revenues of 2.1 billion dollars and, now, the Sheinbaum government is analyzing the possibility of adding a tax for each delivery of goods to individuals or companies.

There is no doubt that the pandemic was the scenario that helped electronic commerce grow significantly.

According to data from the Report “Online Sale 2021”, prepared by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), electronic commerce reached a figure of 316,000 million pesos only during 2020, a fact that means a growth of 81 percent compared to 2019.

The fact that people could not leave home due to the confinement generated by the appearance of Covid-19, has been of vital importance for applications such as Amazon, Rappi, Uber Eats and DiDi Food to have a more than positive response for the consumer Nowadays, so used to this type of technology to carry out their daily activities.

Now, with the intention of applying that 2 percent tax, it is the sector that, according to analysts and specialists on the subject, will be severely affected.

“The addition of article 307 TER is proposed, given that the current pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has generated restrictions on the movement of people and goods throughout the world, with the aim of stopping the spread of the aforementioned virus, especially, considering the mutations that have occurred and have once again put the health systems of all nations on alert “, thus indicates the Secretariat of Administration and Finance of Mexico City.

Now, this day, the hashtag #NoAlImpuesto has gone viral on social networks in rejection of the initiative of the Government led by Claudia Sheinbaum. Even in previous days there have been different mentions on the subject. On Twitter, for example, positions such as:

“The tax that they intend to collect from the delivery platforms is not for the user or distributors, but for the companies. Who do you think these companies are going to charge? But hey, ”says a tweet from Alejandra Vázquez Rodríguez.

While another user has written the following: “Except that the vast majority of his followers are people who do not buy via cell phone or internet, so they do not know the subject, so they really believe that this tax is only for the delivery company ”.

Now, in social networks the issue has reappeared and the reactions against Claudia Sheinbaum have not stopped, while the trend of the hashtag #NoAlImpuesto continues to position itself among Internet users.

In Mexico, it is estimated that electronic commerce will double from 2020 to 2022, this according to data from the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), expecting a spill of 18 billion dollars.

And, in the end, online shopping represents a great alternative for consumers in the presence of Covid-19, which is in a new variant, which has once again put the whole world on alert.

