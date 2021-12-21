Uber Eats has a new food delivery service ready, which will begin testing in the United States starting next year.

It is not new, but it is in line with what other stores such as Walmart have already begun to use as part of a trend that is increasingly requested by the consumer.

For next year, Uber will launch a renewed food delivery service for its Uber Eats platform, very much in line with what Walmart and other stores have already tried.

The arrival of the pandemic had a great benefit for delivery apps such as Uber Eats, DiDiFood or Rappi, so much so that, today, they are part of the preferences of consumers who, more and more, are entering this type of technologies.

And it is that, in reality, digitization has come to change practically the entire scenario for consumers and not only as a result of the pandemic, but since platforms were seen as an interesting space for growth.

In addition, consumer demand, taking into account that platforms such as Rappi, Uber Eats or DiDiFood are reaching a point where they are increasingly in demand, is broader and more sophisticated, especially in a context in which digitization is already It is not a matter of novelty, but a necessity.

Thus, for next year, Uber will begin testing the pilot of its new home delivery service under the driverless car system.

To do this, the company has partnered with an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv, and will begin its facet of Uber Eats tests in California, United States.

The idea, for now, is to start delivering dishes from select restaurants, which can be requested from the Uber Eats application. In addition, the company will use a robotaxi absado in a Hyundai IONIQ 5, adapted to make autonomous deliveries.

Exciting news! We’re partnering with @UberEats to test autonomous delivery with our all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxis. Learn more: https://t.co/I40kzwbJ3p pic.twitter.com/XFHJn73skm – Motional (@motionaldrive) December 16, 2021

It is nothing new and, of course, this is for the best, as other companies, such as Walmart, are beginning to make greater use of technology to meet consumer demand.

If the pandemic has left us something, among all the negative things, it is the fact that, now, digitization is more of an ally, a technology that, without a doubt, has come to modify habits of all kinds, mainly consumer habits.

In this sense, eCommerce platforms have represented a great change in these times of Covid-19, confinement and pandemic, and everything indicates that, according to various projections, the next few years will be even more fruitful for eCommerce.

According to the study “The future of retail” by Euromonitor, developed for Google, eCommerce will represent 58 percent of total sales growth, while 42 percent will be addressed by physical stores.

