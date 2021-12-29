An unfortunate Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild player’s strategic attack was cut short when a massive Hinox thwarted his plan with a show of brute force. Fans have discovered tons of hilarious tricks and secrets within Nintendo’s latest open-world RPG since it first released on Nintendo Switch back in 2017, from figuring out how to get the legendary Master Sword with a bonfire to setting up an encounter between Prince Sidon of BotW and Ganon at Hyrule Castle.

Players of Breath of the Wild can manipulate the game world through bugs and exploits discovered by users, allowing greater freedom of play and rarer encounters. Many of these wild occurrences in The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild involve strange bugs and quirks in enemy programming, which can be used to alter gameplay and allow things that don’t usually happen. Fans have used these feats to fool the Yiga clan of thieves into stealing the ancient thunder helmet from their own fortress, and even to teach a Lizalfos how to play soccer with one of Link’s trusty ranged bombs. More passive players have seen natural encounters in the game, such as sheep huddling during rainstorms, and BotW lines that teleport.

Now, a Reddit user, Lamceddo, posted a gameplay video of a chance encounter with a Hinox, showing a strategic attack foiled by the enemy. In the video, the player’s Link climbs onto a mushroom platform to shoot the sleeping giant with his bow and arrows. However, it didn’t take long for the Hinox to wake up and smash the platform, causing Link to plummet to the ground. Other players commenting on the post have revealed that this is a natural encounter and not a glitch in the game, explaining that this is because Breath Of The Wild encodes these strange tree-like mushrooms, which the Hinox have grabbed onto while they defended themselves from any intruder with a bow.

Breath of the Wild’s seemingly random encounters are one of the many reasons the game is regarded as one of the best in the long-running Legend of Zelda series. BotW’s success has prompted Nintendo to begin work on a direct sequel, although many of the details surrounding the working title Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 remain under wraps. Nintendo has revealed that BotW 2 will be released sometime in 2022.

Meanwhile, fans keep uncovering little secrets and Easter eggs in Breath of The Wild, like the many ways Link’s enemies can win the game even when the hero in the green robe appears to have the upper hand. This was the case for Lamceddo, who saw his plans literally fall apart, proving that having the upper hand doesn’t always lead to success, especially when it comes to smart enemies in BotW.