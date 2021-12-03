With the waters already in their course and with the period of calm that is expected until, at least, spring, we turn our eyes to other issues in the world Apple. And now we know how the M1 and its different flavors have impacted the number of Mac models launched. We also see legal movements against spyware and we reveal what the new Siri improvement program looks like.

And to finish, we talk about our feelings about the Foundation, now that the first season is over. Of course, no spoilers, so listen quietly.

Spies, few Macs, improving Siri and Trantor





We started the episode with the news of Apple’s lawsuit against NSO Group. Apple wants to force that this company cannot use its products and services due to fraudulent use of the same. NSO Group is behind Pegasus software, which it distributes to governments and security forces and has often been used to spy on dissident citizens by authoritarian governments. In Cupertino they believe it is unfair to have to face a company supported by the states.

Javier Lacort gives us two items this week. The first is about the small number of Macs that Apple has released is very low since it introduced the Apple silicon. Curious figures that simplify the decision to buy a computer: now the Mac to recommend by default is a single MacBook Air model.





The second exclusively reveals the Siri improvement program in Spain. Participants received a HomePod mini and an Apple TV 4K as compensation for two weeks of study. The article provides very interesting details that we discussed in this talk.

After the usual review of news from the Applesfera newspaper library, we go to the main course: Foundation. After finishing the first season two Fridays ago, it is time to comment on it, without major spoilers. We liked? Did we expect more? Is it worth seeing for someone outside the saga? We answer all these questions.

In this new season, Las Talks de Applesfera are broadcast live on Twitch every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. You can follow us on the Webedia Elstream channel, join, follow us and subscribe to the new platform to always be up to date. And of course we will air the episode every Thursday morning. You can listen to each episode on the major podcasting platforms:

You can listen to the previous episodes here: