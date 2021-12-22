Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Announces Release Date

This is the sixth installment to be relaunched under this format.

Throughout today we have talked about the announcements offered from the Square Enix offices at E3 2021, one of the most prominent being that of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins, from which we have been able to learn new data about the character of Jack Garland.

Nevertheless, It was not the only ad related to the saga that we saw during the Los Angeles fair, since in the same it was announced Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, which consists of a re-release of the original titles with a number of fixes, improvements and fixes over the original games, thus encompassing the first six installments of the saga and coming to PC via Steam and to iOS and Android.

It is worth mentioning that, far from launching all the titles together, The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters have been released in a staggered fashion During these months, the first three deliveries arrived in the month of July, while later the IV and V arrived in digital stores. And under the premise of only Final Fantasy VI to be released, we already have the release date, with which you will not have to wait too long.

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster is coming sometime in February to Steam, iOS and Android

According to what was announced by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will be released sometime in February 2022 on Steam, this being a date that has not been specified much more, since he would be taking the time to give the last polish, so that players can enjoy the best experience according to the company.

Likewise, the fact that those who have previously purchased the game, either individually or in the Pixel Remaster bundle, will receive a series of extras, such as game wallpapers and music tracks.

Thus, at the moment it has been confirmed that Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will launch on Steam, iOS and Android next February, reaching only these platforms as has happened with the rest of the installments of the saga. It is worth mentioning that to date it is unknown if these video games will reach consoles or other platforms, this being something that Square Enix I would study if they have enough demand by its users.

