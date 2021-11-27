Christmas is approaching, and it is time to start thinking about how we will decorate the house, or how we will dress our tables. That is precisely what we want to talk to you about today. Tables take on great prominence, and for this reason, we like to prepare special decorations to create warm atmospheres and surprise our guests.

To have some tricks to dress the table and give it a natural or sophisticated touch according to your style, we have talked to the floral experts at Interflora and get everything to be perfect.

Christmas centers are always a success





Without a doubt, advent wreaths and Christmas centerpieces are always a good choice to decorate a table. If you like the most classic deco, the branches of pine, mistletoe or holly, and also pine cones are great.

You can also go for fir sprigs or long-lasting Christmas flowers, such as Ilex, Amaryllis, and fruits such as dried red berries.

Also, this year, it is a trend to include natural dry materials such as cotton, lunaria, dried proteas or broom (broom).

Big or small table, get the most out of it





A big table It gives a lot of play when decorating it. You can use small vases adorned with pine branches, holly, or place a large center made with natural twigs, red or gold candles, dried pineapples and flowers and fruits such as hypericum, rozenbottel, alstroemerias, which will give it a very, very special touch.

This year is also a trend distribute small bouquets around the table, of rounded shapes. Also, if you have room, add something like small wooden boxes or a Christmas figure or doll to give it an extra note of color.

If your Christmas is more intimate and you have a table only for twoA small low vase with red or white flowers (or both) and a touch of holly or mistletoe will suffice.

What is important is that whether it is a large or small table, never forget that it should give a pleasant, cozy feeling and without excesses that interrupt the conversation or be a hindrance to eating.

Details to succeed





In addition to floral decoration, it is important fill in the details table to be able to surprise your guests. Placemarks, garlands, napkin rings…. are other important details with which to succeed.

If you are going to put white plates, or of a single color, you can decorate them with dry leaves, with some pine twigs, or small pinecones painted in red or gold. You can also prepare some cards with flowers on to identify the place of each diner or some napkin rings in a similar way.

You can too decorate the chairs hanging on the back are small garlands made with green sprigs of mistletoe, fir, pine and holly.

How to make your own Christmas center





If you want to make your own Christmas center, Interflora experts also give us the tricks so that we can do it step by step.

Choose the right foundation. It is best to bet on a sponge base so that you can water your flowers without problems. But if not, it can be a tray, a basket, in which you will have to incorporate a sponge to absorb the water. It can be circular, rectangular, square … Choose your favorite flowers and plants to make your centerpiece. There it depends on your style, more classic or more innovative. The branches of

Pine, oak leaves, mistletoe or holly and pine cones are common in this type of decorations, but you can also decorate it with your favorite flowers. Along with the flowers and the rest of the plant elements, you can add a Christmas detail, such as candles, or a small garland of led lights. When decorating, remember that traditional colors such as green, red, white or gold are still the protagonists, but also other tones and finishes such as decorations in beige and earth tones, with natural green materials and a touch matte gold.

More information | Interflora

In Decoesfera | From the most classic ornaments, to the most groundbreaking and avant-garde: this is El Corte Inglés Christmas

It has inspired us

Set of 4 sponge blocks for flower arrangements. Price on Amazon: 14.99 euros.

OFNMY 4pcs Flower Arrangement Sponge Block Sets for Flowers Crafts, Wedding Decoration, Florist Supplies

6 fresh flower sponges. Price on Amazon: 8.05 euros.

Fresh Flower Sponge, DBAILY 6pcs Foam Flower Holder Blocks Plug In Sponge to Make Crafts for Florists Weddings Birthday (Green)

40 decorative pineapples. Price on Amazon: 17.99 euros.

40 Pieces Christmas Decorative Pine Cones, Natural Dried Pine Cones Bulk Pack – Large Medium and Small Size, Decorative Pine Cones for Table Tree Crafts Gifts Halloween Christmas

40 units of artificial holly berry stems. Price on Amazon: 30.99 euros.

Artificial Red Berry, 40 Pieces Artificial Christmas Holly Berry Stems Fruit Branches Flower Branches DIY Flower Arrangement Crafts Decoration