On this Wednesday prior to the December bridge we are going to Portugalete to know Hanging Bridge Boutique Hotel. The Lázaro Estudio interior design studio, headed by Raquel Lázaro, has restored its former splendor to this historic building located on the left bank of the Bilbao estuary, opposite the historic Suspension Bridge declared a World Heritage Site in 2006.

The building has a marked colonial style, and originally, it was a house built by Manuel Calvo y Aguirre, a businessman who made his fortune in Havana in the mid-nineteenth century thanks to the cultivation of sugarcane, and who returned to Portugalete in 1898 to settle in the mansion that today It is the Hanging Bridge Boutique Hotel.





From the interior design studio they have wanted to reinforce the character, history and uniqueness of the building through a colorful interior design, reminiscent of certain hotels in old Havana and their overseas spirit.

From the outset, and as a cover letter, his facade in a powerful blue. Colors like yellow, green, gray, blue … combine to convey a vibrant and calm sensation at the same time. Textiles and wood tThey also help create that comfortable atmosphere.





The 74 rooms of the hotel are decorated with different colors, wallpapers with tropical Cole & Son motifs, and enea headboards and lamps (many made to measure by the interior design studio). The one on the ceiling, like a chandelier, is a design by the French brand Market Set, which is repeated in the hotel’s lounges and restaurant.





At the hotel reception there is an old elevator that has been recovered and where a coffee machine is located so that travelers can have this drink for free. The walls have been covered with Art wallpaper, in linen, to give the feeling of a draped wall.





For the counter area, Raquel Lázaro has opted for daring zig zag paper made of sisal slats from the Ocullaire collection.

The gastro offer





In the hotel we find three gastro spaces. The Cronwell cocktail bar is reminiscent of the old underground venues of the 1930s in Havana, which is ideal to enjoy cocktails while enjoying a live jazz and blues concert.

On one of the walls you can see a collection of instruments that are owned by the hotel manager, Ricardo Campuzano, a great music lover who transmits his passion for music in all the hotel rooms, livening up evenings with the playlists that he himself prepares. for your guests.





This space also highlights the wall and ceiling cladding with a House of Hackney wallpaper in a marked Victorian style with tropical motifs and a point of madness that updates it. The carpets are made of sisal from the Keplan collection and the furniture has been made to measure by Tapizados Moradillo.





The El Paladar bar-restaurant is separated from the adjoining room by a large oak bookcase and cattail doors that houses a collection of figures by the artist Guille Garcia-Hoz. The bar tiles were recovered from an antique shop in the south of France and much of the lighting has been custom made by Tao Lighting.

