Whenever we seek to equip our home to create a small gym, one of the main machines we acquire are treadmills. They are a perfect ally for cardio exercises and very easy to use compared to the rest.

Tape Reebok I-Run 3.0 It is one of the best options since, in addition to being cushioned, it folds to occupy the least possible space in our house.





Reebok I-Run 3.0 Treadmill

This tape from the Reebok line is available in Amazon for 395.42 euros (before 599 euros). To improve your sports routine, include 12 workouts preset and 3 target programs to keep track of your activity.

In addition, it also has pulse sensors for the hands and speakers with input MP3 so you can listen to music while you train. Reach the 13 km / h combined with 2 levels of incline to choose according to the desired intensity.

To store it, it is only necessary to fold the upper part and it fits perfectly in any corner. Its measurements are 160 x 80.4 x 126 cm.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon

