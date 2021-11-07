The 2021 season of the WEC closed its doors with about 8 Bahrain Hours in which it took place the perfect mix between ‘normality’ and controversy. While the resolution of the absolute title, the LMP2 category and the LMGTE-Am class was developed according to the planned channels, the end of the LMGTE-Pro class was much more controversial. The touch between the Ferrari # 51 and the Porsche # 92, the two GTEs that were playing the title has generated a difficult situation to fix, with all parties unhappy, obscene gestures after the race and a difficult ballot for FIA and ACO after the incomprehensible decisions made with the ‘BoP’.

The absolute title of the WEC was resolved in the ‘hypercar’ class according to Toyota’s designs, since Alpine has been little more than a stone guest. And within the ‘function’ of the Japanese firm, everyone is happy. Win in the 8 Hours of Bahrain for the Toyota # 8 in the goodbye of Kazuki Nakajima and title for Toyota # 7. With his second place in Sakhir, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and ‘Pechito’ López have managed to conquer the WEC for the second consecutive year, with the addition that this season they have reached the title after winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Ferrari # 51 is at the center of all the controversy in the resolution of the GTE title.

The LMP2 category was also developed under schedule. With his third win in a row, Team WRT took the silver class title. The triumphs at Le Mans and in the double event in Bahrain have rendered useless the efforts of the two JOTA Sport prototypes to avoid the title of the Belgian formation. Thus, Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg and Charles Milesi are the new champions in LMP2. Special mention deserves the first winner of the Pro-Am class of the silver category, since Frits Van Eerd has risen with this Pro-Am wound thanks to his work on Racing Team Nederland’s Oreca # 29.

The ‘quiet’ resolution of the rest of the titles contrasts with that experienced in LMGTE-Pro by the GT crown of the World Championship. The # 92 Porsche and the # 51 Ferrari started the race with the same number of points after Kévin Estre’s pole position. Ten minutes from the end and with Porch # 92 ahead, Alessandro Pier Guidi hit Michael Christensen from behind, damaging the Dane’s car. Race direction forced the Ferrari # 51 to return position, but the pit stop of the Porsche # 92 annulled this mandate and gave the victory to the AF Corse car. Unless FIA says otherwise in the Court of Appeal, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado are the champions.

Finally, the LMGTE-Am category has been clearly for the trio of drivers of the Ferrari # 83 of AF Corse. With four wins out of six possible, François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rivera are the champions of the Amateur category, a title that will also help them gain momentum in the new project that the three will share in LMP2 with AF Corse. Beyond the pilot titles, it should be noted that Toyota has been the hypercar champion by manufacturers, while Ferrari has taken the GTE title waiting to know what happens with the aforementioned controversy in LMGTE-Pro.