The arrival of the new Toyota GR 86 to the European market is imminent. The fine Japanese is preparing the launch of a new generation of the compact sports car, this time with the experience of the Gazoo Racing specialists behind it. The secrets of the new sports car, dressed as a prototype, revealed.

Last spring, the Japanese brand debuted in style with one of the most interesting novelties in the sports field. The new Toyota GR 86 it was presented in style, no less than a decade after the launch of the GT86. For the second time, a new development of the «Tobaru», as the previous generation of Japanese models that were sold all over the world became known.

But, this time there are a couple of differences: BRZ will not set foot on European soil, while Gazoo Racing will. Although the new model was presented without camouflage, the Japanese model has been dressed in the special colors of Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s sports and competition division. The same that has conceived the little and older brother, the GR Yaris and the GR Supra, and that has been based on the technical architecture of the previous GT86 making a series of modifications on a technical level to improve driving.

The rear view of the new Toyota GR 86 reveals its sportiness

The all-new Toyota GR 86 inside and out

For example, the torsional stiffness of the assembly has been increased in 50% thanks to the introduction of lightweight and high-resistance materials, also reducing the weight by 20 kilograms, despite the fact that it is taller -the wheelbase is 5 millimeters longer- and lower -10 millimeters less- than its predecessor. Some novelties that have allowed it to keep the weight ratio between the axles identical to that of the previous model, of 53:47 between the front and the rear.

A Torsen limited-slip differential is also added, guaranteeing greater traction capacity when cornering. In addition, the new GR 86 mounts 17-inch cast aluminum wheels in 10-spoke design with Michelin Primary HP tires or 18 inch black painted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. A complement that gives a special appearance to the arched roof line and long engine hood typical of rear-wheel drive models.

Despite these special features, the new GR 86 also features distinctive details such as the LED headlights with the shape of the daytime running light in “L” escorting the large glossy black painted radiator grille, typical of Gazoo Racing models. At the opposite extreme, the lamps are highly 3D in style, illuminate in a ‘C’ shape and are linked by a horizontal bar. Although at first glance it may not seem like it, the new GR 86 is packed with aerodynamic solutions, front apron and front air intakes, special blades in the rear wheel arches and a rear diffuser.

Detail of the new digital instrument panel of the Toyota GR 86 2022

Gazoo Racing and the new engine of the Toyota GR 86

Inside, the GR 86 stands out for a digital instrument panel on the classic visor, with the lap counter in the center and digital running speed. On the left lacing, there is a special information screen that changes according to the selected driving mode. In the «Sport», the gauges are presented in red, and in the «Track», Gazoo Racing displays a veritable arsenal of information related to competition, with engine speed on a central bar, oil and cooling water temperature, among other elements.

For sale in April 2022 in the main European countries, the new GR 86 maintains the structure of a rear-wheel drive sports car with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine in the front compartment, increasing the displacement by 100cc per cylinder compared to the previous model and therefore also the power maximum in 34 CV. An increase that reaches 234 CV, thanks to new direct injection system «D-4S» with a cylinder cooling system and now reacts more quickly to the movements of the accelerator pedal, two options with some benefits that you can see detailed below:

* Provisional figures measured according to the WLTP cycle and pending confirmation

The new Toyota GR 86 will be sold with two transmission options, with a 6-speed manual gearbox as with an automatic transmission. The first equipped with a new carbon synchronization system that facilitates the change to fourth gear, while the automatic has a high-performance torque converter, and paddles integrated into the steering wheel a special “Sport” mode, in which a control logic Automatically changes depending on the position of the accelerator and brake pedal position.