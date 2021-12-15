Toyota Gazoo Racing kicks off the hybrid era of the WRC as a rival to beat. The Japanese firm closed the last season under World Rally Car regulations with a triplet. However, the wheel of the World Rally Championship does not stop turning and what was achieved just a month ago is worth nothing. The development of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 has entered its critical phase and the debut of Sébastien Ogier at his controls represents a turning point. In fact, This test was the first that Toyota has carried out with the final configuration of its ‘Rally1’, so the vehicle that the team will use in the Monte Carlo Rally will be very similar. Along the way, those responsible for the Toyota project have played the game.

Tom Fowler himself, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing, has ensured that The firm has assembled some completely useless parts on its Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 to create some confusion. on your rivals. In fact, Fowler has ensured on the official WRC website that none of the bodies prior to this test was intended to be used. A veritable smokescreen that has now dissipated According to the technical manager of the project, since the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 used in this last test meets the final specifications for the Monte Carlo Rally and It is very similar to the vehicle that will pass the FIA ​​homologation on January 1. Although there are some doubts about certain aerodynamic elements, the base bodywork will be the one used.

And what are the keys to this Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in its ‘final’ version? The Japanese ‘Rally1’ features an aggressive front end, with an imposing front engine cooling intake and an aerodynamic design in which the ‘canards’ of the previous model have been embedded in the bumpers and wheel arches. Its imposing rear wing is perhaps the critical point of the whole, both for its functionality and its design. In fact, the lower plane of the rear wing acts as a support and is not attached to the ‘endplates’ at the endsas these are a continuation of the upper bracket. Without diffuser, the exhaust outlet is on the right and hybrid system heat sinks occupy the center of its rear.