Toyota Hilux GR Sport, looking for the sporty side of the iconic Japanese pick-up

The new Toyota Hilux GR Sport has been presented in Europe. The popular Toyota pick-up brings out its more dynamic and sporty side. A version inspired by the Dakar Rally that stands out for its exterior appearance, equipment, mechanics and set-up with specific characteristics.

Toyota has presented in Europe a new and very interesting version of its well-known pick-up. The new Toyota Hilux GR Sport

has officially debuted. A model that, a few years ago, was already introduced far from our borders. Specifically, the Hilux GR Sport was unveiled in Brazil in 2018 as part of the Sao Paulo Auto Show. In the same way he also did the same in Thailand. Now, you are ready to begin your assault on the dealerships of the Old Continent.

The sports division Toyota Gazoo Racing and the Dakar Rally

have been decisive in the creation of the new Hilux GR Sport. A model that boasts its exterior design, standard equipment, mechanics and a perfected set-up.

The new Toyota Hilux GR Sport has been officially unveiled in Europe

The design and equipment of the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport



Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover what the most distinctive features of the new Hilux GR Sport. The exterior design is quickly identifiable since it differs from the rest of the versions that make up the offer. On the front we find a special mesh with the letter G as a motif. It also incorporates a horizontal bar with the Toyota name in place of the brand emblem. The fog lights are new.

The side view shows 17 inch alloy wheels with a black and machined contrast finish. Rims that are wrapped by off-road tires. Black is also present on the exterior mirror caps, side sills, wheel arch trims and tailgate handles. A color that contrasts with the deep red of the new shock absorbers and the GR Sport emblem.

The exterior aside, if we venture inside the new Hilux GR Sport we will be enveloped by a more exclusive atmosphere. The new sports front seats upholstered in a combination of black leather and synthetic suede with red perforations and contrast stitching. The GR Sport logo is also on the seat backs, floor mats, the start button and the animated graphic on the information display.

The interior of the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport

For the creation of the Hilux GR Sport, the starting point was the more equipped version of the Hilux range. The new generation of the Japanese pick-up boasts of equipment. Among other specifications, it has headlights and headlights, LED, keyless entry and start system, dual zone climate control, descent control and limited slip differential.

The diesel engine of the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport

Regarding the mechanical section, if we take a look under the hood of the new Hilux GR Sport we will find a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that develops a power of 204 hp and 500 Nm of maximum torque. A block associated with a automatic gearbox six-speed and a system of 4×4 drive. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in about 11 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 170 km / h.

Available exclusively in a Double Cab body variant, it boasts a net payload of one tonne and, equally remarkable, can tow a braked trailer of up to 3.5 tonnes.

Toyota Hilux vs Mitsubishi L200 vs Ford Ranger. Video comparison with the most popular pick-ups

Toyota has focused on improving the tuning of the vehicle. The Hilux GR Sport equips new monotube shock absorbers and new front springs. Compared to the other variants, these changes allow the new Hilux GR Sport to enjoy improvements in terms of handling feel, a smooth ride and a pleasant grip on the rear axle.

When will it arrive in dealerships? The new Hilux GR Sport will arrive at dealerships across Europe next summer. As the launch date approaches, the rest of the details, including prices, will be announced. It will join the family of GR Sport models, which already include the Toyota Yaris, Corolla and C-HR.