The Toyota Museum has decided to include a first-generation Honda NSX in its display, as it was a revolutionary car when it was launched.

Yes, you read that right. The Toyota museum you have a new car at your facility and it is not a brand model, but a competitor’s. The Japanese brand has added nothing more and nothing less than a 1991 Honda NSX to your permanent display.

You are probably wondering why they have decided to include this model in their facilities, and the reason is none other than assess its importance in motorsports. After all, this is the first series-production car to feature an aluminum monocoque body, something that Toyota he wanted to put in value.

It is for this reason and other of its qualities, which made it a truly revolutionary car in the early 1990s, that have now led to a unit being exhibited in this museum. Therefore, now a pristine copy in red it can be admired by all who visit this exhibition.

And it is that the original Honda NSX surprised a lot with its great benefits -thanks to its 3-liter V6 with 274 hp– and its comfort, despite being a sports car with all the laws. This, without taking into account that the very Ayrton senna collaborated in its development, so that the result was one of the best cars created by the Asian firm.

Thus, this model enters the Toyota Museum to meet with other Sling already exposed there, like the N360 or a first-generation CIvic. Of course, it is not the only ‘intrusive’ brand that we can find in this building, as we can see in the photos of the Facebook post published by the institution.

There we can see other cars like a Mercedes 190E, a Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) and a Mazda MX-5 (NA). In all cases, great cars that stood out at the time for their performance, reliability or innovation.

This article was published on Top Gear by Sergio Ríos.