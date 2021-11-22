Although, the Mix 4 Series delayed its launch until August of this year, andl Xiaomi Mix 5 seems to be ready for launch in early 2022. This is at least confirmed by one of the latest certifications obtained by Xiaomi, in which not only the Xiaomi Mix 5 is seen, but also the Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro.

As we have learned through XIAOMIUI, Xiaomi registered on November 19 two new devices that under the model numbers 2203121C and 2203121AC they would be the Xiaomi Mix 5 and Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro. These would also have the code names «loki” and “thor«.

Possible features of the Xiaomi Mix 5 Series

Although, for the moment everything remains a mystery, Everything indicates that the Xiaomi Mix 5 Series will be presented in early 2022, specifically in the month of March and would do so by equipping the Snapdragon 898.

In addition, it is said that The Xiaomi Mix 5 and Mix 5 Pro will incorporate new technologies related to its selfie camera. Thanks to this, the front camera could offer better results despite being hidden under the screen itself.

In summary, The Xiaomi Mix 5 seems to be in full development and we will know the first official details very soon. In addition, this time it will not arrive alone, but will do it together with an unexpected Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro.