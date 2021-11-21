Batman may be your favorite character, however, he also keeps secrets that you would never want to discover. Or if?

Although Batman He is one of the most popular and favorite heroes for comic book and superhero fans, without having any kind of power that makes him “special”, this character is one of the darkest and most mysterious of all time, and keeps many secrets .

We all know how his life has been, what he has had to go through and learn to cope since he was a child, but everything he has witnessed has left great indelible marks on him, many of which live in the depths of his life. their being and have really been difficult to detect, but at some point they have come to light, but we would have preferred that they never had.

If you thought you already knew everything about Batman and Bruce wayne For every one of the stories that you have witnessed since the creation of the character in 1939, you are very wrong, since you still need to know the dark side of this character that has always been there and that you probably never noticed because you always have. seen as a hero.

Here are the Top 5 Batman secrets you never wanted to know

Batman became a Vampire

The mythical creature with which Batman is unconsciously related is the vampire, since he turns into a bat and Batman is the Bat Man, and for the trilogy of Batman and dracula the hero ends up turning into a vampire when bitten by one of these creatures. What at first seemed to be good, since thanks to his new vampire strength he defeated the horde of vampires and killing Dracula, ended up being a complete chaos, because his insatiable thirst for blood leads him to murder all his old men. enemies and drink all their blood, becoming a true monster and the leader of vampires.

Upon reacting and realizing what he has become, he decides to commit suicide by exposing himself to the sunlight.

Batman has been addicted

If you have ever wondered how a mere mortal could have so much strength to fight criminals and monsters without dying in the attempt, you may have realized that this is not normal at all, and yes, you are totally correct. Many of us have thought that enduring the life that Bruce Wayne leads to be Batman is deadly, so he will need more than coffee to stay awake and with the battery to one hundred to endure this exhausting work and what gives him the strength to resist this is named Venom.

In the series Batman: Venom, the writer Denny O’Neil He told us that Batman used this type of drug called Venom at some point in his life, which gave him the power to become stronger, but, unfortunately, this drug generates addiction and upsets him, drives him crazy, so much so that he has to stay away from all those he loves for a while to end this addiction.

Bane also uses this drug to possess great strength and be invincible.

Batman has hallucinated about his parents

If we know something about Batman perfectly, it is the sad story of his life and the event that led him to become a vigilante, that is, the death of his parents. In the eyes of all he manages to overcome this fact and make the tragedy something good, but the truth is that the ghost of that day does not stop haunting him, therefore he continues to carry the trauma that this caused him.

Proof of this are the constant hallucinations about his parents that he has, since he keeps the scars of the moment of their death constantly in his memory and the times in which he has more hallucinations is when he is under pressure. This happens because you never received the help necessary to overcome this trauma.

Batman has committed murder

Batman has a strict rule that he breaks for nothing in the world, not for more hatred and anger he feels, or at least that is what we believed until we learned one of his secrets.

The no-kill rule has been tried to follow to the letter. However, in his early days as Batman, the Dark Knight He had a very different perspective on how to deal with crime, as he strongly believed in murdering whoever was necessary. But he never performed this act with his own hands. Those times in which he could be involved in a crime there was never the necessary evidence to do so. These were all accidents, but he never did anything to prevent them from happening.

Either because he “accidentally” pierced someone with a sword or “accidentally” broke someone’s neck, he has managed to release the guilt of carrying those deaths on his conscience, but the reality is that he actually killed them.

If this is not enough evidence to consider that he has committed murder, surely the fact of having locked up KGBeast in a locked room with no food or drink, until he dies he is. It does not give the villain the slightest possibility of being able to escape at some point from his confinement to continue living, he simply turns around and leaves.

Your vigilance exceeds limits

We know that Batman likes to be in control of everything and that he does the impossible in order to obtain it. But this obsession with knowing that everything in the world is going well. Specifically in Gotham cityThis has led him to violate the fine line of being a vigilante to a spy.

As we saw in the movie of Batman: The Dark KnightBruce has a massive NSA supercomputer with which he is targeting the entire city and each of the inhabitants. This he does under the pretext of knowing where the villains are and knowing what they are up to. But the reality is that everyone, at all times, is being watched by Batman.

Spooky!

The stories of one of the greatest falls of Batman and one of his top secrets await you in our online store with …

DC Modern Classics – Batman: Venom

Batman, behind the suit and his incredible devices, remains a mere mortal. Without any super power, stop villains and save innocents. Until one day, he doesn’t muster up enough strength to prevent a girl from drowning.

Desperate for that to never happen again, Batman begins taking the super steroid Venom to overcome his human limitations. However, super strength comes with a price, and everything the Dark Knight was – from his looks to his sense of morality – will soon be warped by his addiction. And what good can super powers do if the soul is at stake?

Batman: Venom by Dennis O’Neil, Trevor Von Eeden, Russell Braun and José Luis García-López detail the first appearance of Venom, the drug that would later resurface in the epic Batman: Knightfall story, as the fuel that enables Bane to break him the column to Batman.

It is also being read

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Flash have a new enemy …

Henry Cavill wants to be the next James Bond

Gallery | Nostalgia for Superman

10 foods with iron that you should include in your diet

Henry Cavill’s training as Superman