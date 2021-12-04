Eat peace, children of ...! Get excited with the new Peacemaker trailer

Peacemaker will leave behind the missions with The Suicide Squad to undertake dangerous adventures in his new series, which already has a new trailer

Peace must be preserved at whatever cost, and Christopher Smith, better known as Peacemaker, knows that perfectly well, who will lead his own series on digital platforms, which already has its official trailer.

Through their digital platforms, DC Comics and Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for Peacemaker, a series that follows from The Suicide Squad.

For this series John Cena, the WWE wrestler, takes up the role of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, a man who is willing to put an end to the obstacles that stand in the way of peace, even if they involve ending anyone.

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, is the one who developed the series, and directs five of the eight episodes that make up the first season.

Peacemaker features a cast headed by John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Joining this series are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The first season of Peacemaker will be eight chapters, five of them directed by James Gunn, creator of the series, which will be broadcast on the HBO Max platform on January 13, 2022.

Source: DC Comics

