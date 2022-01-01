With the end of the year just around the corner, Rotten Tomatoes put together a list of the 30 most popular movies in 2021. If you want to find out which is the Top 10, we will tell you here!

Within days of the end of 2021, the famous review and review website for film and television, Rotten tomatoes, put together a list of the 30 most popular movies of the moment based on what their users watch. Instead of telling you all the movies on the list, we leave you the Top 10 with the synopsis and the score given to each one Rotten Tomatoes. These include Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections and Don’t Look Up, films that gave (and continue to give) a lot to talk about.

Remember that it is not a ranking for good or bad film, it is simply for its popularity. The release date also influences a lot, since a movie that was perhaps much discussed and had great acceptance at the beginning of the year, could now be surpassed by those that are newer. A clear example is Dune. However, there are some cases where the movie is not from this year.

Here we leave you the Top 10 of the most popular movies

1 – THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (2021) – 65%

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film opened on December 17 and features the return of Keanu reeves What Neo Y Carrie-Anne Moss What Trinity. We also see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff interpret for the first time Morpheus and Agent Smith.

Synopsis: “In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas anderson he will have to choose to follow the white rabbit one more time. The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or exit Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”.

2- SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (2021) – 94%

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most anticipated films of 2021, it premiered on December 16 and features: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and many more.

Synopsis: “After what Mysterio reveal the identity of Spider-man to everyone in Far from home, Peter Parker, desperate to get back to normal and regain his old life, he asks for help from Doctor Strange to amend such action. The Supreme Sorcerer of Marvel agrees to help young Spider-Man, however, something goes wrong and the multiverse becomes the biggest threat yet.”.

3- DON’T LOOK UP (2021) – 55%

Directed by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up It is one of the last movies that he released Netflix and gave a lot to talk about. With an incredible cast, which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and many more, the movie premiered on December 5.

Synopsis: “Two mediocre astronomers discover that in a few months a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment on, they must warn humanity of the danger that is coming through the media ”.

4- THE KING’S MAN (2021) – 42%

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, The King’s Man premiered just recently, on December 23, and is the third installment in the film series by Kingsman. It is the prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In the cast we find Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Rhys Ifans, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charles Dance, Daniel Brühl and more.

Synopsis: “A group of the most evil criminal minds and tyrants in history come together to unleash a war that will kill millions of people. A man will have to fight the clock to stop them. “

5- THE POWER OF THE DOG (2021) – 95%

Directed by Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog premiered in Netflix on November 11 and maintains its popularity. It stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Synopsis: “The wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank They are two sides of the same coin. Phil is elegant and cruel, while George he is impassive and kind. When George secretly marries a village widow, Phil wage a ruthless sadistic war using his effeminate son Peter as a pawn. “

6- CHARM (2021) – 91%

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Encanto premiered in theaters on November 24 and a month later it reached Disney +. The film features the voices of: Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, among others.

Synopsis: “It tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigal, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house located in a wonderful enclave called Charm. The magic of Encanto has endowed all the children of the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal … But he forgot a family member: Mirabel. When she discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she decides that she, the only normal Madrigal, could be the last hope of her extraordinary family. “

7- SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME (2019) – 90%

It seems that before seeing No way home, many wanted to recap a bit and saw the previous movie. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home premiered in June 2019 and features: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and more.

Synopsis: “Peter parker decides to spend a well-deserved vacation in Europe with MJ, Ned and the rest of his friends. But nevertheless, Peter must put the suit back on Spider-man when Nick fury entrusts you with a new mission: stop the attack of creatures that are causing chaos on the continent”.

8- BEING THE RICARDOS (2021) – 69%

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos premiered in Amazon Prime Video on December 21 and has a cast consisting of: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, among others.

Synopsis: “In 1952, the couple formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz goes through a personal and professional crisis that threatens their prestigious careers in Hollywood, the love they profess and the television show with which they succeed.“

9-THE MATRIX (1999) – 88%

With the premiere of The Matrix ResurrectionsIt seems that many wanted to see the first movie of the saga again. Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, The Matrix premiered in June 1999 and its cast includes: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano and more.

Synopsis: “The computer programmer Thomas anderson, better known in the world of hackers as Neo, is in the crosshairs of the fearsome agent Smith. Two other hackers, Trinity Y Morpheus, they get in touch with Neo to help him escape. Matrix owns you. Follow the white rabbit ”.

10- AMERICAN UNDERDOG (2021) – 75%

Directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, American Underdog premiered on December 17 in the United States and the cast features: Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin and more.

“Film that tells the true story of Kurt warner, who went from a grocery store errand boy to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film focuses on the unique story of Warner and the years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become a soccer player. But just when his dreams seemed almost unattainable, thanks to the support of his wife Brenda and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates, the young man finds the strength to show the world the champion he already is”.

