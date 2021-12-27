It is time to start thinking about what we will bring 2022, no? At the end of the day, there are only a few days left to finish a 2021 full of great games (and disappointments, yes), with some that ended up being delayed. Hence, we have to see which ones will open the can for the new year that awaits us with enthusiasm.

We begin the review of the release guide with the games coming to PlayStation in January, seeing the rest of the systems in later days, as usual. There will not be a large number of releases, as has happened this December. And as you will see, there will be somewhat deserted weeks, in the absence of the exact day for Deep Rock Galactic. Although if we stick to the rumors, it would be on PS Plus and therefore it would be on January 4. We will see…

Rainbow Six Extraction

The day comes Rainbow Six Extraction, the move from Ubisoft’s famous tactical saga to science fiction against aliens. All this without losing precisely that tactical component, in this case in the form of squads of just three people who will need to understand each other perfectly. If you found the recent Back 4 Blood difficult, brace yourself. In addition, the objectives of each map will change in all games, so they will always be very dynamic.

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Epic Store, Uplay and Stadia

Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe PS5

Windjammers 2

Windjammers 2 arrives on the 20th, the late sequel to Data East’s mythical Windjammers. We owe this return to DotEmu and to begin with, its graphic renovation is surprising, following the pattern of many French indie productions in recent years. The playable core that gave so much war in arcade is still intact, yes, although new movements and another series of online extras have been added.

Out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Stadia

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives on the 28th, the bundle that brings together that essential adventure that responds to the name of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End that served as the culmination of the Nathan Drake story that began on PS3, along with the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Now both on PS5 almost no load, higher resolution and detail in texturesapart from the haptic feedback from the DualSense. Do you keep the ones from PS4? To pay an extra 10 euros, be careful.

It comes out as a temporary exclusive for PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

All the games coming out on PlayStation





Here is a list of all the games that will be released on PS4 throughout the next month, specifying those that will be released directly (or also) on PS5. On the other hand, if you don’t have a PlayStation 5 yet, check all these stores every day.

If a game is already to be reserved, we will put its price next to it.

Day 11, Tuesday

Day 13, Thursday

Battle Brothers (PS4)

Mushroom Wars 2 (PS4)

Day 14, Friday

Day 20, Thursday

Day 25, Tuesday

Reverie Knights Tactics (PS4)

Day 27, Thursday

Day 28, Friday

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | 49.99 euros (PS5)



