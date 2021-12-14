Although 2021 will end without the announcement of any new installment of the Tomb Raider series on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, fans of the most famous grave hunter in video games and cinema do have something to celebrate, the opening of a live experience where immerse yourself in some of the most iconic settings from Lara Croft movies and games. ‘Tomb Raider: the Live experience’ opens in 2022.

This Tomb Raider-themed live experience will be located in London, England, from Little Lion Entertainment with the participation of Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, responsible for the franchise after its reboot in 2013. This kind of theme park will reproduce places like the Croft Mansion, ancient tombs and sinking ships in the jungle of Costa Rica, although not much specified what exactly will the experience consist of. If it will simply be a tour of key moments and settings in the history of games and movies or there will also be some kind of interactive activities or experiences for visitors.

At least a couple of concept designs have been shared of how this Tomb Raider live experience might be organized (via Collider):

While this new Tomb Raider live experience will open its doors next year, there is still no news about a new installment of the video game series or a new tape of the Tomb Raider, played by Alicia Vikander in the latest film. In terms of games, Eidos Montreal could take over again after the release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy or a second Crystal Dynamics team that is not busy in Marvel’s Avengers. We will see if this theme park opens with a new game under its arm, although it seems complicated.