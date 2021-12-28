Uncharted will hit theaters in 2022. This film stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

After so much waiting, finally Uncharted It will hit theaters in February 2022. It is the film adaptation of the famous PlayStation video game, which is being expected by many fans. Like many productions, this one too was delayed due to the pandemic. However, Tom Holland took advantage of this time to train and match Mark Wahlberg, who is the other star of the film.

“I saw him come on set in his costume and I thought, ‘Damn, it’s me twice.’ After confinement, we were unemployed for five months, and all I did was eat and train, eat and train. When we got back to filming, the first thing he said to me was: “Come on, someone’s been training.” revealed Tom Holland in a interview for GQ. The truth is that the actor has changed his body a lot, he not only had to train for Uncharted but also for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit theaters and conquered the box office.

A long-awaited adaptation

Its synopsis introduces us to Nathan Drake, a clever and charismatic young man, on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Viewers will see them in an epic action adventure that spans the world; Thus, they both embark on a dangerous search for “The greatest treasure ever found” while they track down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer, and will be a prequel to the video games produced by Nauhgty dog. In this way, he will show us how treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) meets Sully (Mark Wahlberg), his friend and mentor. The villain they will have to face will be Antonio Bandera. The cast is completed by Sophia Ali as Chloe Fraser and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock. The film will be released on February 11, 2022.