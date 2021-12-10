Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could coincide with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher / Frank Castle in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, although the actors are already known.

Nowadays, Tom holland he’s very busy promoting the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home which will be released very shortly. In addition, a lot of information is coming out about possible epic returns of characters such as Daredevil by Charlie Cox, Punisher by Jon Bernthal or Kingpin by Vincent D’Onofrio when we have the information.

In a recent interview, the actor Tom holland remember when Jon bernthal slapped his face:

I was like OMG! And it was great, and it worked really well for the scene, but he just … He just didn’t want me to know what was going to happen. But Jon Bernthal really slapped me. I look back on that as a very loving experience, and meeting him was one of the highlights.

He did not reveal when that moment occurred, but it probably refers to the filming of the movie. The Guardian of the Relic (Pilgrimage) of 2017. Since in the cast are Tom holland, Jon bernthal Y Richard Armitage. This story is set in the Ireland of the thirteenth century and the protagonists are a group of monks who must escort a sacred relic through a landscape full of dangers.

The actor has big projects for the next few years.

Although obviously all the news it generates Tom holland now it’s about the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, he continues with his film career. Therefore, we will see it in the video game adaptation Uncharted What Nathan drake and will also make the biopic of Fred asstaire, an actor who is considered one of the best dancers of the 20th century.

What’s more, Tom holland has signed on for a new Spider-Man trilogy, where they will likely teach the college years of Peter parker. Therefore, these new films will have a different tone.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 16, 2021. Meanwhile, the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios in which it appears Tom holland can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.