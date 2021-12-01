Tom Holland will become the brightest star in the entire Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe for years to come.

In a very short time it will be released Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be the 6th movie of Tom holland on Marvel studios, since it has participated in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). But he will also make a new trilogy and will probably raise the figure with 2 more films to a total of 11. A record difficult to match.

For now, they have confirmed those three movies where Tom holland will show the college years of Peter parker. But in addition, it is speculated that we will see him facing Venom from Tom hardy and will surely lead some story of The Avengers. By all rumors it could be in Secret wars. After that the witness would pass to Miles Morales like the new Spider-man from Marvel studios.

11 Marvel Studios movies for a single actor would be a very difficult figure to reach for any other.

What’s more, Tom holland he will have other curious records since if they do that trilogy he will be the actor with the most solo films, surpassing Chris Hemsworth since how Thor, you will have 4 per hour. It will also be the first Spider-man that exceeds three deliveries. Given that Andrew Garfield only has 2, while Tobey Maguire He was about to do the fourth but they canceled it.

Actors with the most interventions in Marvel studios:

Chris Hemsworth: 8 movies. Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: Into the Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame ( 2019) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

8 movies. Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: Into the Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame ( 2019) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Robert Downey Jr.: 8 movies. Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War ( 2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

8 movies. Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War ( 2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Scarlett Johansson: 8 movies. Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) , Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Black Widow (2021).

8 movies. Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) , Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Black Widow (2021). Chris Evans: 7 movies. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019).

7 movies. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019). Tom Holland: 6 movies. Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Path home (2021).

6 movies. Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Path home (2021). Jeremy Renner: 6 movies and a series. Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019). In addition to Hawkeye (2021) which is currently airing on Diseny Plus.

6 movies and a series. Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019). In addition to Hawkeye (2021) which is currently airing on Diseny Plus. Paul Rudd: 6 movies. Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania ( 2023).

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 16, 2021. While the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where it appears Tom holland can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.