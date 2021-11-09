Why doesn’t EGO look like the rest of the Celestials in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe?

Attention SPOILERS. In the first movie of the Guardians of the Galaxy we already saw the severed head of a Celestial where they had created a mining operation called Sapiential (Knowhere). While the sequel has as a villain EGO that he calls himself a Celestial. But when asked if he is a God, he replies: “With lowercase d”. Now Marvel studios has shown in the movie The Eternals Celestials and they really don’t look much like EGO.

Marvel theory: We have seen in The Eternals as they introduce an embryo of the Celestials in the planets and after a time one of these beings is born destroying everything. EGO does something similar as it plants seeds for many planets and only needs a little extra energy which gives it Peter Quill / Star Lord to be able to germinate his own being everywhere. So EGO could be an embryo Heavenly that he was planted but that his planet in question suffered some cataclysm that his Eternal caretakers could not avoid and left him for dead. Yet somehow he managed to get by.

Own EGO He says he woke up and found himself alone and had to start fending for himself.

He prepared his revenge for eons.

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has many years of existence, since the Celestials they are very old beings and EGO He was alone for a long time but it is clear that he knows the Celestials. Therefore, he came into contact with them. So he planted his seeds everywhere to take over all the planets and thus undo the work of his own. Celestials.

What do you think of this Marvel Studios theory? Leave us your comments in the opinion section.