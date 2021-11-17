Tom Holland reveals what Spider-Man's greatest power is

After the premiere of the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, protagonist of the story, revealed what is the greatest power that the wall-crawler has

Stan Lee introduced us in Amazing Fantasy # 15 the story of Peter Parker, a superhero who despite his interesting gifts as a vigilante, his alter ego is a 15-year-old student who has the same problems that human beings go through, something that highlights the interpreter of the wall-crawler in the MCU, Tom Holland.

Don’t miss: Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Lizard and Electro in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

At the Los Ágnelers event, Tom Holland made it clear that the greatest power Spider-Man has is the humanity of being Peter Parker, the 15-year-old.

“I am honored to give you a very young hero in what it means, is what I want to leave the audience, This is a 15 year old superhero, that means he cannot do the things that Peter Parker needs to do like the things that Spider -Man can do”.

Holland recognized the previous protagonists of the Spider-Man saga, and pointed out that his version is characterized by delivering a younger Spidey, who is not exempt from making mistakes.

“For me to make Peter Parker young, like a true high school teenager is incredible. Jon Watts work to bring it to life“

If there is a Spider-Verse around the corner?

Asked what he enjoyed doing the most about Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland revealed some clues that could open the door to the Multiverse in the MCU.

“I can’t reveal it (what he enjoyed the most)… there is one scene… there are two scenes… it is not true, there are three scenes… I would do everything I could to re-record them… In fact they do not need to be filmed again the real moment in cinematic history is crazy. ”.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

It may interest you: Spider-Man: No Road Home, trailer 2 with subtitles

Source: SMASH

The Sinister Six threatens SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most energetic nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six!

Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date. Time has made them more deadly than ever, even as they have made Spidey’s life more complicated!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Spider-Man: Sinister Six, a volume with stories from authors of the stature of Stan Lee and David Micheline, which you cannot miss in your collection.

Look for it starting November 22, 2021.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction