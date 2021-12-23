Spider-Man: No Way Home is a huge success, thanks mainly to the pair of Peter Parker and MJ, who are played by Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home was announced, fans were eager to know the end of Tom Holland’s trilogy. But when the existence of the multiverse was confirmed, the shock and anxiety grew greater and greater. In this way, it became one of the most anticipated films of 2021 and its premiere was a great party in different parts of the world. In this production, the fans were reunited with Tom and Zendaya, who plays MJ, Spidey’s love interest.

There is no question that there is great chemistry and relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya. So much so, that after having worked together on three Spider-Man films, the interpreters decided to take another step in their relationship. In this way, they began a romance that was on everyone’s lips and that always receives compliments on social networks. Although many fans are happy with this relationship, Sony had asked him not to fall in love during filming.

The request that they did not fulfill

During a chat with The New York Times, Amy Pascal, a Sony producer, revealed that there was concern about the couple starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In this way, after having chosen them to give life to Peter Parker and MJ, Sony asked Tom Holland and Zendaya not to fall in love during the filming of the films.

“I took Tom and Zendaya to a place, separately, when we first chose them and had a conversation. I told them: Don’t go there (get romantically involved), just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me ”, was Amy Pascal’s statement. Without a doubt, the actors did not heed the advice given by the producer.

Recently, the protagonist revealed that he is thinking about his retirement and that he wishes to start a family, although he did not name Zendaya. “I want to take a break, focus on starting a family, and find out what I want to do out of this world. I love children!”, express.

There is a possibility that Spider-Man 4 is a reality, will we see the couple again?