Tom Brady destroys a Microsoft tablet and Surface becomes a trend on social networks

After a pitch was intercepted in the fourth quarter and Tampa Bay lost 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, December 19, the most famous quarterback in the world, Tom Brady, retaliated with a innocent Microsoft Surface tablet.

The result: the video with the destruction of the device is viral and on social networks they talk about the “fragility” of the Surface.

Brady thus joined the illustrious group of “Surface Abusers” that includes Aaron Rogers, Johnny Manziel and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to name just a few.

Everyone, in turn, destroyed a Surface after some sporting disappointment.

Surface tablets have suffered from this “abuse” on a regular basis since their arrival in the NFL in the 2014 season, when Microsoft became the official supplier of these devices for teams during games.

Tablets arrived to replace the black and white photographs that had been used for decades.

Brady letting it out on the tablet 😭

(via @NFLBrazil)pic.twitter.com/ejhmEw6fCq – Overtime (@overtime) December 20, 2021

Although it has tried, Microsoft still has a problem with this deal with the NFL: Very often by commentators, players and the general public they call them “iPads”, even though the company founded by Bill Gates has paid millions for the exclusive advertising and marketing rights.

It wasn’t just another result for Brady. The 9-0 loss ended a streak of 255 consecutive games in which the quarterback had not been “shut out.”

Beyond the incident with the Surface, Tom Brady leads the league in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns, yet he finished this Sunday with just 26 of 49 for 212 yards and an interception.

The New Orleans did not lose a ball in the win over Tampa Bay.

On social media, Brady’s reaction generated all kinds of comments.

Tom Brady throwing a Surface ALV is my early Christmas present. – Alex Acosta ⚜️ (@douglax) December 20, 2021

Tom Brady out here smashing a $ 2500 Surface tablet because he’s pissy. – Corndog (@WasteOfATP) December 20, 2021

Tom Brady thrashing his Microsoft Surface like the printer in Office Space pic.twitter.com/vUq3DfOYGk – matt weiner (@ mattweiner20) December 20, 2021