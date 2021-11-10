Since it was announced several years ago, news about The Elder Scrolls VI has been conspicuously absent from Bethesda. The company, which is currently focused on the development of Starfield, the long-awaited space game from the creators of Fallout or The Elder Scrolls.

Although in recent weeks we have had quite a lot of news about Starfield, such as some details of the different factions that we will find in the title, now it is the turn of the successor to Skyrim, about which Todd Howard, executive producer of Bethesda, has spoken , in a statement granted to the companions of IGN, speaking of news that we could see in The Elder Scrolls VI.

Todd Howard talks about the news we could see in The Elder Scrolls VI

In these statements, when asked what he would change about Skyrim, Howard assured that they didn’t go deep enough in terms of interactivity, and that without a doubt would be something to take into account for what they will do in the future. In addition, he also talked about other aspects such as improving the AI ​​and the interaction of the NPCs with us.

There are several parts of [Skyrim] in which we do not go deep enough, in which it is a veneer in terms of its interactivity. […] When we think about games and what we would want to do in the future, that’s okay … whatever the system … how deep can we do it? The other thing is how the AI ​​and the NPCs interact with you. That is something that I think we still have a lot to do with.

Therefore, it seems that some of the news that we could see in The Elder Scrolls VI will be related to the interaction, although at the moment it seems that we will have to wait a long time to know it first hand.