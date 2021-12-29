Elgato: How to choose a Stream Deck and what situations are ideal to use it?

Elgato Stream Decks revolutionize the way you broadcast live. We tell you what options and prices there are, and where you can find them In this note!

Every day more users join the wave of doing streamings. Whether you are gamer, Or you just like to sit down and chat with your community, the reality is that there comes a certain point where you need to take things to the next level. That is why Corsair and its brand dedicated to content creators, The cat, have a series of Stream Deck so you can simplify the way you build your streams.

Did you know that you can have total control of your content and at your fingertips? Many times it is complicated and confusing to change the scene or launch actions directly to the screen of your streaming. But that’s what the Stream Deck, a completely customizable control panel that will leave all the options at your fingertips. In addition, it integrates automatically and completely with all the software of stream.

Traditional Stream Deck

The Stream Deck Traditional has 15 LCD keys ready to launch an unlimited number of actions, forget about the alt + tab and multiple monitors. It is a great tool for those who have little space inside their set up piece. In addition, this device is completely customizable, allowing you to adapt its keys to whatever you need … and even create your own icons.

Integrates with any platform streaming that you use and it automatically detects your scenes, contents and audio sources. Thanks to this hardware, you will no longer need to install plug-ins to be able to have control of your streams. Incorporate gifs, images, videos and audio clips to your broadcast, with a small click.

On the other hand, you can nest folders within folders and trigger joint actions, if you feel that you fall short. Store particular profiles for different games and switch from one to another on the fly. You can find it from $ 19,000 in official Elgato resellers

Stream Deck XL

For those who always want more there is the Stream Deck XL. Its 32 LCD keys and 8 x 4 grid with smooth playback mean that you can add even more tools to your live control panel. You’ll receive instant visual responses to confirm your orders, and the non-slip magnetic mount will do its thing so nothing moves out of place.

The Stream Deck XL It has everything that the traditional model has, but improves comfort in its use. If you need more information … you can see our review. You can find this device from $ 30,000 in official Elgato resellers

Stream Deck Mini

Not everyone needs more … some want less, and for them the Stream Deck Mini is what they are looking for: just as powerful as the previous ones, but with a pocket design. It is equipped with six fully customizable LCD keys that perform exactly the same functions as those of its larger versions.

The same level of professional control, with the same flexibility, you can change the scene, incorporate multimedia elements to your broadcast, customize the buttons and chain actions with just one click. If you need to know more … we have a review of this product. You can find it starting at $ 21,000 at official Elgato resellers.

And if you are still not very convinced that Steam deck it’s for you… Elgato has an option for you to try them completely free of charge. Stream Deck Mobile is an application that can be yours just a click away and you can download right now.

