On this occasion and like every week, from SomosXbox we reveal the new free games from the Epic Games Store that we will be able to download until Thursday of next week. This time, the American company will give us two interesting games that we can add to our library forever. On this occasion, today 2 new free games arrive on the Epic Games Store, which this time are Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2.

Waiting for a last minute surprise, from 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), Epic Games will let us download Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 for free until next August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish), at which time we can download the new free games from the Epic Games Store that will most likely be revealed this afternoon. Although, before showing you a brief description of these interesting games and their download links, we remind you that you have the last hours to free download Defense Grid: The Awakening and Verdun.

List of FREE games on Epic Game Store

Mothergunship comes to the Epic Games Store for free today

Mothergunship is a mix of bullet hell and FPS where you can create your own weapons, fight against giant bosses and defeat an alien robotic army that has invaded Earth. Take on extreme situations in a brutal and unbridled combat system in which thinking with your head is the only way to survive.

Train Sim World 2 is coming to the Epic Games Store for free today

The evolution of train simulation! Drive iconic locomotives in high-speed services, on huge freight trains or on commuter routes and unleash your creativity with the customization tools available in this advanced sequel. Get in the cockpit Train Sim World 2.