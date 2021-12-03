On his Instagram account, Tom Holland drove fans crazy by sharing a Tobey Maguire meme like Spider-man.

There is no doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is one of the most anticipated films of this 2021. Since the multiverse was confirmed, fans are eager to see Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield meet. Although this meeting has not yet been confirmed, Marvel fans do not want to miss the tape in case this happens. For this reason, everyone is buying tickets to see the delivery in theaters.

In just two weeks, Tom Holland will return to the big screen with Spider-Man: No Way Home. This film will take up the events that occurred at the end of the previous installment, when the identity of the protagonist was taught to everyone. In this way, we will see how Peter Parker turns to Doctor Strange to perform a spell that reverses what happened. But when everything starts to go horribly wrong, the multiverse is thrown wide open. Said film will mark the return of Alfred Molina’s villains, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx.

Tobey’s meme

Since the tickets of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fans are crazy to be able to acquire them and take over a seat. To increase the hype of the followers, Tom Holland decided to share a meme on his social networks. But it’s not just any meme, it’s one of Tobey Maguire! Said image shows Maguire in the first Spider-Man movie, when he enters the wrestling tournament after obtaining his powers.

Tom Holland promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome with a Tobey Maguire Spidey meme … Easy, silly heart 😭 pic.twitter.com/v976nFskNC – Margvel 🏹 (@_Margvel) December 1, 2021

Tom Holland used this image to mock fans, causing this action to generate many laughs on social networks. Spider-Man: No Way Home It can be seen in theaters on December 17.