TKCoin presented to its community the first SHArt Contest (“Secured” Hash Algorithm Art). The award, which was an image chosen by the participants, and won by the member of the crisdefinoARG network, was a photograph in original format donated by the photographer Mario Katz, from the city of Salta, Argentina.

The name, SHArt was chosen because it is art validated by the SHA256 cryptographic hash that TKCoin uses, a network that is entirely based on the source code of Bitcoin and was launched on November 30, 2021 with its eponymous cryptocurrency.

Santiago Cassina, who serves as CEO of TKCoin.org, commented the following about the contest held: “It is our first approach to delivering something quasi-tangible to the community that has supported and followed us so much in these 7 months of growth and learning. “

“Now that NFTs are booming we wanted to create something that had a symbolic value but with similar characteristics, and that the participants also understand what we are talking about. I think that a photograph like the one in the contest, whose author has given us selflessly, reflects more an interest in art and nature than by the simple fact of “owning” an image worth thousands of dollars. In addition, the winner may distribute and / or transfer it as desired, without economic costs. ” added.

Cassina also commented that they still have an outstanding award for the person who mined the 20,000 block of the network, which led to the minting of the first million TIK.

“This surprise award is a physical award and will be awarded once it is finished processing,” he said.

Finally, it should be noted that according to what was expressed by TKCoin, a new edition of SHArt is being planned for those who were left with the desire to participate.

