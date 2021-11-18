Tim Massad, who was president of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission until 2017, said that the country is far behind in developing a plan to modernize its payment systems.

In a Wednesday hearing of the Joint Economic Committee on the role of digital assets in government, Massad said a central bank-issued digital currency, or CBDC, could be a solution for the US to improve its current payment systems, which he referred to as “slow” and “expensive.” Additionally, the former CFTC chairman said that while stablecoins could be used for this purpose, they also present some of the most pressing challenges for US regulators.

Massad said that the people using stablecoins like Tether (USDT) to move funds between exchanges was a good example of why the American payments system needs to be modernized. However, he added that the stablecoin issuer’s reserves were likely not invested in “highly secure liquid assets” such as the dollar and therefore are not insured in the same way as funds in traditional financial institutions. The former head of the CFTC said that His recommendation would be to adopt “bank-like” regulation, but also to prevent issuers from granting loans to eliminate the need for a deposit guarantee.

“CBDCs, stablecoins and digital assets in general are often cited as a means of achieving greater financial inclusion, and we should consider their potential to do so,” Massad said. “We must act now to improve access to financial services also through other means, the need is too great.”

Coin Center Research Director, Peter Van Valkenburgh, also present at the hearing, said that stablecoins are an “interesting area” in the cryptocurrency space, but he expressed concern about the apparent lack of regulatory clarity for issuers.

“Certainly there are some stablecoin issuers that are breaking the law,” Van Valkenburgh said, adding:

“There are also regulated stablecoin issuers and there is also the possibility of creating a more federal home for stablecoin regulation. We don’t have a loophole there, I think; we just have a law enforcement loophole.”

Van Valkenburgh and Massad’s comments come after a report from the President’s Task Force on Financial Markets suggesting that US stablecoin issuers should be subject to “adequate federal supervision” similar to that of banks. The group said the legislation is “urgently needed to comprehensively address the prudential risks posed by stablecoin payment arrangements.”

