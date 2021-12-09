Dune he plans to start work on his second part. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya have a request about their characters.

Dune hit theaters and surprised all the spectators. Denis Villeneuve did a great job adapting Frank Herbert’s famous work, to the point that Warner Bros has already given the green light for a second film. This sequel will hit theaters around the world in 2023, and will not have a simultaneous release like the first part. As the first installment only covered part of the novel, the second is expected to reveal many more details.

When the second part of Dune was confirmed, Dines Villeneuve revealed that he wanted to adapt the sequels Messiah from Dune and Sons of Dune. Now, while we wait for filming to begin, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya revealed Deadline that they would like to see the stories of Paul Atreides and Chani expanded.

The wish of the interpreters

Well, the truth is that we can be making movies for a long time, something that I like a lot. I always seek to grow with the characters I play and learn from them. Anyone who has read the books knows that there is much more to explore and deal with. What was great for me, not being there for much of the first shoot, was being able to see the movie from a whole new perspective, because I hadn’t seen the bigger sets and scenes. And seeing it all in cinemas seemed to me that we were witnessing the beginning of this story », revealed the Dune actress.

«This story is far from over. These characters are far from their end points. For me it has been a dream come true to work with Denis on a film of this size », Timothée Chalamet explained. “I mean, this is a marathon, not a sprint, and you have to keep up. You don’t want to get tired of having fun, something I’ve learned in the movie I’m doing now is that you don’t have to suffer while filming. I think working on this is a lot of luck », Hill.