10 Hawkeye Series Moments Inspired By Matt Fraction And David Aja's Comic

The Hawkeye series has given us great moments, which were emanated from the comic written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by David Aja

There is more than one Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe, but it took an extraordinary series to reunite Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as co-headlines, within a comic that gave us great moments.

Don’t Miss: Meet Jolt, aka Pizza Dog, Hawkeye’s Rising Star

In 2012, writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja released HAWKEYE (2012). This 22-issue issue has since become an iconic comic and an instant fan favorite that has influenced Hawkeye’s role as Avenger. (And it solidified Kate Bishop’s status as her own solo hero!).

To celebrate this comic directed by Fraction, Aja, and a handful of guest artists, we take a look at our favorite moments from Hawkeye (2012). All issues are available to read on Marvel Unlimited, so enjoy the series in its entirety!

Fix this dog (Hawkeye # 1)

Before taking on the TrackSuit Mafia, Clint showed kindness to his dog, Arrow, and offered him a slice of pizza. Because the Tracksuits mistreated Arrow, he sided with Clint when the mob tried to shoot the Avenger.

Arrow’s heroic actions brought him to the brink of death, and Clint took it upon himself to save the dog’s life. “Arrow” was not Clint’s dog, but he still insisted that the vets cure him. Clint even changed the name of Arrow, which is how it came to be called Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Boomerang Arrow (Hawkeye # 3)

The highway sequence at # 3 has many similarities to Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye car chase.

However, the end of the comic book chase went in a different direction. While Clint’s stunt arrows played a role in both scenes, the skillful choice of Boomerang Arrow allowed Kate and Clint to get out of a tight spot.

Kate without a mask (Hawkeye # 4)

To recover an incriminating videotape, Clint embarked on a risky mission in Madripoor. Unfortunately, Madame Masque and her men quickly captured him. Madame Masque seized Clint’s SHIELD-funded credit card and outperformed all of its competitors by a wide margin.

But the real surprise came at the end of Issue 4, when Madame Masque privately removed her mask to reveal that Kate Bishop had taken her place at the auction.

Hawkguy (Hawkeye # 6)

During downtime in his building, Clint joined the residents for cookouts on the roof. One of the neighbors, Grills, told Clint that he didn’t have to pretend he wasn’t Hawkeye.

However, Grills just couldn’t match Clint’s codename, and kept calling him “Hawkguy.” We have to admit, it’s pretty close! And this name stuck.

Jersey is the best (Hawkeye # 7)

Matt Fraction and guest artists Jesse Hamm and Steve Lieber created a special issue that revealed what Clint and Kate were up to during Hurricane Sandy. While Clint and Grills tried to help Grills’ father weather the storm, Kate went to a wedding in New Jersey.

Hurricane Sandy made life difficult for both Hawkeyes, and Kate had to confront looters to save one of the wedding guests during a medical emergency.

Kate was surprised by the robbers and shot down. But she was shocked when New Jersey residents caught the thieves and gave her the medicine she needed to save the guest. It was then that Kate shared her joyous proclamation about Garden State.

The Clown from Hell (Hawkeye # 10)

While the Tracksuit Mafia were the most frequently recurring antagonists in Hawkeye (2012), the Clown was the scariest new villain to emerge from the series.

After debuting at issue # 8, the clown came into the limelight at issue # 10 when readers learned how young Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak transformed from a circus family entertainer to a deadly murderer.

Without makeup, Kazi had a (brief) love affair with Kate Bishop before retaking his identity as the Clown and brutally murdering someone close to Hawkeye.

Lucky the Pizza Dog’s day off

To change the pace, Fraction and Aja posed a problem entirely from Lucky the Pizza Dog’s perspective. And although Lucky is a good boy and very intelligent, his understanding of English is somewhat limited, in one of the great moments of the Hawkeye comic.

Instead, Lucky lives in a world of scents, taste, and sight. He realizes that someone in Clint’s life has disappeared long before Hawkeye or the police. Lucky also has a run-in with his former owners before choosing between Kate and Clint when their partnership is dissolved.

Us (Hawkeye # 19)

After the Tracksuit Mafia fought back, Clint once again struggled with hearing loss. Number 19 was told largely through American Sign Language when Clint’s brother Barney tried to reach Hawkeye and bring him out of his depression.

Once Clint had his head on, he brought the residents of his building together with an ASL speech that was translated by his brother. When one of the residents asked Hawkeye how he would stop the tracksuits, Clint replied “we.” As in “we will hold them together.” And that brought them all together in a powerful moment of unity.

“Hawkeye out ”(Hawkeye # 20)

Issue 20 begins with Kate’s father Derek Bishop receiving an alarming phone call from his daughter. However, we can’t see Kate’s side of the conversation until the last page when she reads the riot act to her father.

During the course of Kate’s investigation, she learned that her father’s fortune came from criminal activity. So she gave up her money on their conversation and promised to make him pay for what he had done. “Hawkeye out” was just Kate’s way of saying “I’m coming for you.”

Get out high (Hawkeye # 22)

The final scene in Hawkeye (2012) may sound familiar. In a silent three-page series, Clint and Kate regroup and practice some target shooting together.

He is Hawkeye and she is Hawkeye, and this was her story.

Don’t Miss: Meet Jolt, aka Pizza Dog, Hawkeye’s Rising Star

Source: Marvel

Take inspiration from the Hawkeye series

In 2012, Marvel Comics revamped one of its oldest and most underrated Avengers: Hawkeye.

In 22 regular issues and an annual, Matt Fraction and David Aja endowed Clint Barton with a previously unknown life of his own. In addition, they knew how to combine the youth and energy of the new Marvel archer, Kate Bishop, with the experience and hobbies of Barton.

For the first time in Mexico, this work, winner of several Eisner awards, is published in a comprehensive manner, which serves as the basis for the new Marvel Studios series.

It is also being read

Captain America’s musical theater play was almost a reality!

Tony Dalton starts filming Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe

The lessons of the first Hawkeye trailer

How did Jeremy Renner get here?

Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Kingpin for Hawkeye