Gael Garcia's MCU debut would include Vampire By Night

The Halloween special Werewolf By Night, featuring Gael Garcia’s MCU debut, would focus on Jack Russell and include Vampire By Night.

Marvel Studios will celebrate Halloween in 2022 with a special focused on Werewolf By Night, which will see the arrival of Gael García to the MCU.

The new news about this production comes through The Illuminerdi site, where they assure that the special will focus on the original werewolf Jack Russell, and that Nina Price, better known as Vampire By Night, will also appear.

What is relevant about the possible confirmation of Jack Russell is that it would be the original Werewolf By Night from the comics, but played by a Latino, Gael García, and not the second Werewolf By Night, named Jake Gómez and a member of the Native American tribe Hopi.

Who is Jack Russell, the Werewolf By Night that Gael García would interpret?

Werewolf By Night debuted in 1972 on the pages of Marvel Spotlight. It is a lycanthrope that can transform at will. As we read in the aforementioned note: “The Jack Russell family has a history of lycanthropy dating back to Grigori Russoff in 1795, who was cursed by Lydia, a werewolf who had been imprisoned by Dracula. Then the curse passed through Russoff’s descendants, one of whom is Jack Russell… ”.

For her part, Vampire By Night, also known as Nina Price, is Jack Russell’s niece. “Like Jack, Nina is part of Grigori Russoff’s cursed bloodline, which means that she too would transform into a werewolf. At some point, Nina was also attacked by a vampire who altered her original curse. ” Nina debuted in Amazing Fantasy vol. 2 # 10.

Source: The Illuminerdi

The adventures of Spider-Man await you in our online store with:

Smash Luxe Collection: Spider-Man

Customize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Spider-Man. Includes a deluxe box, limited edition, numbered and personalized with your name, plus:

Ultimate Spider-Man: Power & Responsibility. Witness the rebirth of a legend as Peter learns that with great power comes great responsibility! Collect Ultimate Spider-Man # 1-7, written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Mark Bagley, the longest-running creative duo in a single title in Marvel Comics history!

Spider-Man / Deadpool. Action! Comedy and Bromance! This edition has it all, from Dread Dormammu or Mephisto, to a new super villain, the most devious you’ve met in years. Her name is Itsy Bitsy, she’s Wade and Peter’s “daughter”, and she inherited EVERY one of the problems her parents have. Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness return to the pages of Deadpool with Spider-Man as the icing on the cake! The only question that remains is: what are you waiting to read this comic?

Spider-Men: The Complete Collection. Writer Brian Michael Bendis and illustrator Sara Pichelli unite wall-crawlers from two different worlds! The friendly neighbor of the Marvel Universe, Peter Parker, meets the new kid on the block of the Ultimate series, Miles Morales, in a historical milestone that they said would never be counted!

It is also being read

Natalie Portman will be the new Thor in the next superhero movie: Love and Thunder

With The Eternals, Salma Hayek is the first Mexican in the MCU

Angelina Jolie regains some of her old confidence thanks to Marvel

Captain Marvel: The Greatest Example of Female Empowerment

Kris Jenner and Captain Marvel star in the crossover everyone’s talking about!