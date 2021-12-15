The Stargate franchise is one that manages to blow the imagination far away, even beyond the stars. Movies, series, video games, board games … the adaptations are almost endless And now it’s time to put one of the most desirable ones in the spotlight.

Stargate: Timekeepers is the new based work that will come from the hand of CreativeForge and Slitherine. Announced during E3 2021, we have now been able to see the title in action, which has revealed that, if all goes well, We will have it available in July or August 2022.

This has been revealed by Neil Mckenna, producer of the responsible study. The truth is that we probably won’t have to wait long to taste it, since a beta is scheduled for the second quarter next year, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for the dates.

What is in the vastness of space?

In Stargate: Timekeepers we will have to lead a team of specialists through different campaign missions. Exactly during 14 scenarios in which the narrative of Stargate SG-1 will be present, since the events will start from the end of season seven to create their own story.

The elections carry a vital weight, starting from the Battle of Antarctica in which Commander Eva McCain and her team face the troops of Anubis. Trying to help the Resistance in Jaffa and fighting the leader of the Goa’uld system, the protagonists end up trapped in a time loop from which we will have to get them out.

Each character has unique abilities, so it will be necessary to combine all of them to win. McCain is an expert in melee and automatic weapons, while Max Bolton unfolds in a fabled with a sniper in his hands. Sam Watson can use any alien tool to his advantage, and Derreck Harper is the group’s artificer and medic.





PC Requirements

We are not facing a demanding title, but it is always good to know what to expect for our computers. Here you have the Minimum and Recommended Requirements for Stargate: Timekeepers: