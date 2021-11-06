This Saturday the harrow 2 of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is now available for use in the Formula 1.

The Formula 1 has returned to CDMX after being canceled due to the appearance of covid-19. Once again, Mexicans and foreigners from around the world will be able to enjoy watching a new competition where we will see some of the best race car drivers from around the world, which can reach speeds of more than 350 kilometers per hour.

Yesterday, the Formula 1 and the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome they had officially started the arrival of the sporting event with some recognition races, stand activations, the sale of exclusive F1 products and other situations, such as the failure in their stands, failures in the logistics of the covid-19 test registration and that some of the attendees were not following the sanitary measures indicated in the event.

This would have evidenced a poor organization and service to the spectators, who were not afraid to constantly upload to social networks the failures they were having in the event that the organizers had had years to plan.

Some of the participants who already had their ticket and were looking for their places, had problems to enter and use their respective seats in the tier 2, due to a “problem with the stands” at the Autodromo in charge of carrying out the Formula 1.

After a bad treatment towards those present who paid for their respective tickets, the responsible authorities offered them a solution to reduce the impact of said experience, a refund of 500 pesos. Despite the fact that it was a test day and not the official race, those present were not entirely satisfied that an event of such magnitude was presenting these failures, damaging the image of the event in the face of poor organization and even giving slamming the door to watch the pilots practice, at your own risk.

Having spent her first day and a bad experience from the attendees at the event, now the Tier 2 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome is now available to attend without any problem the races and tests of the Formula 1, according to statements by network users and the official account of Mexico Grand Prix.

🚨IMPORTANT🚨

The access doors for Tier 2-A will open at 9:00 AM, you can enter ALL sections (101-110) with all security measures.

We reiterate our apologies and appreciate your understanding. pic.twitter.com/0VIuOPMGFR – Mexico Grand Prix 🇲🇽 (@mexicogp) November 6, 2021

Users on social networks were constantly complaining about the poor organization of the event and the “compensation” of 500 pesos has not been enough, since many people traveled from other states or even different countries to attend this sporting event of world relevance .

Similarly, the Mexico Grand Prix twitter account mentioned at 6 in the morning that those fans with tickets in section 101 will enter for free on Sunday and will be able to request a 100 percent refund from Tuesday, November 9, done that to some it has seemed a good crisis management, while to others not so much.

They will reimburse you for the ticket and apart they will let you in today and tomorrow. In addition to those of yesterday they gave them 500 pesos more. It makes me a very good deal for the moment that happened yesterday. – Josué CE ❁ 🏁 (@josueCE) November 6, 2021

How can they say “they will enter for free” ❓

Tickets were paid more than a year ago‼ ️

In other words, they sell up to 2 tickets and then tell who they bought:

No problem, you get in for free …

LIE

They try to prevent being exhibited today, when they deny access to people who have tickets.

A) Yes – # La4TtodaPendeja (@ Emosqueda5) November 6, 2021

Although it is trying to compensate users for a bad experience in the F1 event, the corresponding authorities are doing their best to try to handle the situation in the best way, a fact that is not being entirely well received by Attendees, how much will the organization of this event affect the purchase decision in future races in CDMX?

