Xiaomi’s catalog is expanding. In just the last few weeks they have launched a wide variety of products. We recently talked to you about five Xiaomi products on offer that you should not miss. However, today’s list groups the most recent items released by the Asian company.

Xiaomi surprises with each of its devices, and most likely the surprises will continue until the end of the year. Although for now, we will tell you below three new Xiaomi products that you can already buy. If you want to know more, then read on.

Xiaomi Smart Power Strip 2, five universal sockets at your disposal

We open the list with a smart control strip that Xiaomi recently launched on the market. What makes the Xiaomi Smart Power Strip 2 special is that it is designed with five universal sockets, that is, you can connect any type of plug into this. So it no longer matters if the plug is European, English, American, among others.

The new Xiaomi strip is made with high-strength ABS materials and features a minimalist design in white. It is capable of achieving a 2500W maximum power, and a maximum current consumption of 10A. In addition, it has a 1.8 meter cable so you can place it anywhere and is always at your fingertips.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Smart Power Strip 2 has a Bluetooth connection, so you can link it with the Xiaomi Home app to manage and monitor electricity consumption. Also, the device supports voice commands.

Although initially this product was launched only for the Chinese market, you can already find it on the platform AliExpress. If you want one, you can buy it for less than 20 euros. So don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric toothbrush T301, sonic cleaning for less than 30 euros

Another of Xiaomi’s most recent products is an electric toothbrush with a sonic motor to toast a deep and efficient cleaning. The Xiaomi Mijia Electric Toothbrush T301 is one of those items that stands out for its Great value for the price. Although its weight is only 109 grams and its minimalist design, its level of effectiveness is extreme.

This practical electric toothbrush features IPX8 certification, making it ideal for use in the shower or for a worry-free deep cleaning. Its engine is capable of reaching the 31000 revolutions per minute, and its sonic cleanliness offers a 360 ° coverage in your mouth.

Likewise, the Xiaomi Mijia Electric Toothbrush T301 has three cleaning modes: normal mode, deep cleaning, and a sensitive mode thought for do not damage sensitive gums and prioritize a gentle but very effective cleaning. As if that were not enough, it has a internal rechargeable battery that reaches an autonomy of 50 days of use.

Xiaomi’s new electric toothbrush recently debuted on the Chinese market, but you can currently purchase it through AliExpress for only 28 euros.

Plush Pie Smart Pet, the ideal toy for your felines

The Plush Pie Smart Pet is a smart toy launched on the market through Youpin, Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. The toy is made of high-strength ABS materials, weighs just 49 grams, and has a remote control via Xiaomi Home to get hours of fun with your cat.

Among the main features of the Plush Pie Smart Pet, its bold colors that appeal to felines. On the other hand, the device has a Bluetooth connection so you can control their rotation and movements.

As if that were not enough, this smart cat toy has three different modes of play: manual mode, continuous rotation, and alert mode so that it moves every time your feline interacts with the device. In addition, it has a set of LED lights that light up with the colors red, green and blue.

All the functions of the Plush Pie Smart Pet are supported by its built-in 300 mAh battery. Although at first this toy was only available on Youpin, now you can purchase it through AliExpress by just over 14 euros.