You can now make completely private video calls in Microsoft Teams. But there are certain limitations that should be known.

Available in beta from October, the end-to-end encryption reaches all users of Microsoft Teams, in final version.

The video calls with Teams have long been encrypted during transmission, to ward off cybercriminals and gossips, but not at the ends, at the connected devices, to be able to make group calls, or capture screens and video during the transmission.

End-to-end encryption is now available in Microsoft Teams, but only in individual calls, that is, where only two people participate. Doesn’t work with group calls.

Why doesn’t it work for calls with more than two participants? We assume that it is due precisely to the nature of end-to-end encryption.

This encryption occurs throughout the entire communication system, including devices. That is why it is the most secure of all: neither the users, nor the software, nor Microsoft or any other agent can access the content of the videocall.

The end-to-end encryption creates a kind of opaque pipeline through which the call data flows. Connecting more people would mean breaking the encryption to establish multiple connections. That is why it is only available with one-to-one calls.

For the same reason, if you turn on end-to-end encryption important functions are disabled What video recording or screen capture during broadcast.

It is also not possible to add more people to calls in the middle of them, or to park a call to connect later.

End-to-end encryption will not be enabled by default. It is the system administrator, or the author of the video call, who must activate it in the settings.

Taking into account that Microsoft Teams It is a communication tool used by many companies, who need to keep their conversations private, surely this new option will be very well received.

The Press release specifies that it is already available to all users, both free and paid, starting today.