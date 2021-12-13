Three New Colors for the DualSense Announced

The customization of the consoles has become a very important point for this generation. In this way, today it has been revealed that PlayStation 5 users will have the opportunity to buy three models of the DualSense in brand new colors.

Along with the announcement of the PS5 interchangeable plates, PlayStation also revealed three new colors for the DualSense. Along with the already available Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, users will be able to purchase:

-Rosa nova.

-Blue starlight.

-Galactic purple.

Best of all, we won’t have to wait long to get these new controls. As of next January 2022, All markets in the world will have these DualSense at their disposal, although the exact date will vary between regions.

Without a doubt, a very unique range of colors. Hopefully this is not the end, and in the future PlayStation offers us some slightly more extravagant variations or with a design inspired by his series. On the other hand, here you can learn more about interchangeable plates.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see the DualSense options expand, especially with such striking colors. However, PlayStation is still behind Xbox in this section. More variations are missing, as well as special editions that celebrate the launch of a specific title. Hopefully this will be corrected in 2022.

Via: PlayStation