If for something we must thank Ridley scott, is for having given rise to the Alien saga. Sigourney weaver She was the hero for many movies, but it’s clear that the xenomorph’s charisma is unmatched. Some still have nightmares thinking about Alien Isolation …

After its arrival this summer, Aliens: Fireteam Elite gives us the surprise and Coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 14. It will be available to subscribers of the service, either on Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X / S and on PC. The best of all is that cross-play will be enabled to be able to put the creatures down together with friends.

The news does not end here. That same day too we will welcome the second season of content for the game. There will be a new game mode, new abilities and up to four different weapons, beyond a ton of variations for accessories, equipment, animations, challenge cards and more.

On Aliens: Fireteam Elite we will have to face waves of xenomorphs in cooperative games in the third person. As marines, you will have to resist the alien threat along with two other companions, who can be controlled by the AI. Four campaigns are available to immerse us in the universe of the game.

Each marine is unique, being able to customize it without problem, choosing class, equipment, weapon and characteristics to feel comfortable in battle. More than 20 types of enemies will make things difficult for us and there are 11 different versions of xenomorphs, having to kill each of them in different ways. More content will be added in the future to nurture the community game.