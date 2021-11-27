Our smartphone has become the main tool of the day to day. In it we usually keep all kinds of personal and compromising information, so carrying out certain security measures is absolutely essential.

If you suspect that your Xiaomi could be compromised or vulnerable, then we present you three quick and easy ways to know if your Xiaomi is safe from viruses and malware.

Run an analysis with the Security app

The Security application is MIUI’s main line of defense against viruses and other malicious software. The Security app has recently been updated to improve its usability and provide greater protection. To start a security scan, just follow these steps:

Enter the Security application.

Click on Security Analysis.

In case you throw a problem, such as a pending update, fix it immediately.

Check your apps with Google Play Protect

Play Protect is the security layer offered by Google in the Play Store. This handy tool takes care of analyze all the applications you have downloaded from the official Android store and later installed on your device. To perform a scan with Play Protect, just follow these steps:

Enter the Google Play Store application store.

Click on your profile icon. This is in the search bar, in the upper right corner.

Then press “ Play Protect ”.

”. Click on “Analyze”For Play Protect to scan all the apps you have installed from the Google Play Store.

Using third party software: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is one of the most known security programs in the world. This application for mobile devices offers protection against various malicious software such as adware, ransomware, malware and other threats.

Its operation is quite intuitive, has a free version and does not affect the performance of your device. To run a security scan with Malwarebytes, just follow these steps: