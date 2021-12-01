Xiaomi already has its sights set on the next year 2022, and is already preparing the launch of the new series of Redmi Note 11 among which Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11T Pro are included, being a total of up to six devices of which two of them will be sold globally under the POCO name.

And it is that this has been advanced exclusively by the well-known Xiaomiui filter, which has shown us different records that would confirm the launch of these six devices among which we will see four of them mounting Qualcomm processors and the remaining two with Mediatek processors.

Up to six new global phones equivalent to the Redmi K series in China

If we look at the information shared by Xiaomiui, we see how up to six new phones would be that Xiaomi is already preparing for its next launch. Among them, we find the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro and two variants of the Redmi Note 11S and POCO M4, which could correspond to the Pro versions of both computers.

Regarding the characteristics and names that we see in these teams, we find the following:



One of the certifications shared by Xiaomiui

Redmi Note 11T Pro (Veux)

It would correspond to the renewal of the Redmi Note 10 Pro

Will arrive with two different main camera sensors depending on the region : either a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 of 64 MP, or a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 of 108 MP

This sensor will arrive accompanied by a 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide angle and a third 2MP macro sensor

It will be available in China, India, Japan and global markets, plus everything indicates that will mount a Qualcomm processor

LITTLE M4 (Peux)

It will have the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11T Pro, but the difference is that will be sold under the POCO brand in India and in the Global market

Redmi Note 11S (Viva)

This phone will have a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main sensor

This will be accompanied by a sensor 8 MP ultra wide angle IMX355 and a third camera with 2 MP macro lens

Redmi Note 11S (Honey)

In principle, this device would replace the Redmi Note 10S

It will have a 64MP OmniVision OV64B40 main sensor

This will be accompanied by a 8 MP IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a third camera with 2 MP macro lens

It is expected to incorporate a panel with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and will feature a processor signed by Mediatek





LITTLE M4 (flower)

This phone will have the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11S (Honey), the difference will be that it will be sold under the POCO brand

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Spes)

East it will be the best phone in the Redmi Note 11 series mounting a processor signed by Qualcomm and a main sensor Samsung ISOCELL JN1 with a resolution of 8160 × 6144 pixels

This will be accompanied by a 8 MP IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a third camera with 2 MP macro lens

