Few recent Xiaomi phones are lagging behind when it comes to receiving the latest versions of the customization layer that the Asian firm incorporates in its equipment. MIUI 12.5 Enhanced was presented a few months ago and has already been adapted to a large number of Xiaomi devices, which are now joined by the well-known Redmi Note 8.

In fact, the most interesting thing is that after the launch of its China ROM as we announced just a month ago, this time it’s the turn of your Global ROM, so we will be able to install and enjoy it 100% optimized for use in any language.

At last, the Redmi Note 8 can now install MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Global

In detail, we are facing the Global version of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced in the Redmi Note 8, which corresponds to the name V12.5.1.0.RCOMIXM Although, yes, we must bear in mind that for now it is in the My Pilot phase, so we will have to wait a little for its official stable deployment to the rest of the users.





Thanks to this update, the Redmi Note 8 will be able to enjoy all the new features integrated in MIUI 12.5 Enhanced among which we find a major improvement in terms of system performance and optimization.

When will MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Global arrive on my phone





At first, each and every one of the phones included in Xiaomi’s official list to update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition would have already been updated so, if your phone is compatible, you should already enjoy this update without any problem.

Of course, later, as the MIUI development team adapts this version to other devices, we may be able to enjoy it on a greater number of phones, but we will have to be patient to know exactly what they will be.

